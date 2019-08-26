Sepior Threshold Signatures Interoperate with VMware Blockchain For Wallet Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VMworld – Sepior ApS, the leader in threshold cryptography, today announced the interoperability of Sepior™ ThresholdSig with VMware Blockchain. Sepior's ThresholdSig wallet uses multiparty computation (MPC) to decentralize trust by decentralizing the generation and use of key shares across multiple independent parties to sign and approve transactions. Interoperability between this wallet capability and VMware Blockchain facilitates more secure transactions between enterprise consortium members and other parties, while fortifying the decentralized trust paradigm on which VMWare Blockchain was built.



"Security and decentralized trust have always been central to VMware's vision for blockchain," said Michael DiPetrillo, Senior Director of Blockchain at VMware. "We are delighted to work with Sepior to enable core multiparty computation paradigms for smart contract signing, digital asset transfer signing, and key management services by enabling interoperability with Threshold Signatures for VMware Blockchain."



VMware Blockchain is an decentralized trust infrastructure. This approach eliminates reliance on a central trusted party by virtualizing and distributing trust to multiple parties. Sepior threshold cryptography supports this decentralized trust model through the use of multiparty computation (MPC) for key management services and digital signing. Sepior ThresholdSig wallet allows multiple independent parties to natively generate, store, and use their own private key shares to provide each party's discrete approval of smart contracts and digital asset transfers. No other parties or central authority ever have access to or control of the shares held by each party.



"Our philosophy of decentralizing trust was in complete alignment with VMware's vision for VMware Blockchain," said Ahmet Tuncay, chief executive officer of Sepior. "We've also been extremely focused on achieving highly available, low latency services at scale. We believe this interoperability is a strong complement for VMware Blockchain and the full range of blockchain services that will be supported."



Additional details at: https://sepior.com/blog.

About Sepior ApS



Founded in 2014, in Aarhus, Denmark, Sepior enables trust for online financial transactions and enterprise data applications, such as cryptocurrency custodial wallets, public or private blockchains, and cloud-based SaaS offerings, using threshold-based multiparty computation (MPC). Using patented threshold cryptographic protocols, Sepior's RSA award-winning team of renowned cryptography experts has revolutionized key protection and management required for online security and privacy. The result is a customer-definable security framework that operates with any hardware, virtual device, or platform, using a decentralized-trust model, optimized for current and emerging fintech, cloud, IoT, and distributed ledger applications and services, allowing multiple parties to transact with trust.



For more information, visit https://sepior.com.



VMware and VMware Blockchain are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

