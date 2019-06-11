Sepire opens its doors with Ricoh technologies and support behind them

MALVERN, Pa., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Sepire, a brand-new marketing services and communications distribution company and certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) organization specializing in complex, compliance-driven solutions, is powering its first foray into the market with Ricoh presses, software and services. In its quest to offer the best to its customers, Sepire has chosen the RICOH Pro VC70000, RICOH Pro C9210 and RICOH Pro 8220 presses; RICOH ProcessDirector and Quadient Inspire software; and Ricoh's professional services to help their new business flourish. Sepire plans to make the most of Ricoh's technologies and industry-leading expertise to help deliver multi-channel communications services, including contact management, printing, mailing, fulfillment and electronic delivery.

"When we decided to launch Sepire, we knew in order to compete we'd need the absolute best in terms of partnerships and technologies – in every area, including sheet-fed, continuous feed and workflow software. We knew Ricoh could deliver," said Michelle Steinberg, Chief Executive Officer, Sepire. "We recognize that this space is evolving in rapid, complex ways, every single day. Ricoh understands that, and what it takes to succeed even as the landscape changes beneath our feet. The Ricoh team took the time to understand our vision and goals, explain their view of how we could make them a reality, and designed a comprehensive plan to get us there.

Sepire begins its journey in a competitive market offering services to clients in the highly regulated healthcare, finance and insurance industries. In order to stay ahead of the game, the company aims to make it easier to create, manage and distribute communications for companies in compliance-driven environments. RICOH ProcessDirector and Quadient software will help make monitoring, management and compliance across communication channels simpler and more reliable. Meanwhile, Ricoh presses are ready to deliver a variety of applications: the RICOH Pro VC70000, designed to deliver reliably high quality and customization with fast turn times for transactional and graphic applications alike; the RICOH Pro C9210, with matchless media versatility and vibrant color capabilities for catching audiences' attention; and the RICOH Pro 8220, with tight registration and the ability to print to thick and coated substrates for diverse, professional-looking applications.

"It's exciting to see a new marketing services company come onto the scene, and we are humbled that Sepire chose Ricoh," said Mike Herold, Director, Global Marketing, Ricoh. "We have long prided ourselves on our commitment to collaborate with customers to find the solution for their unique needs. Helping to build a print provider from the ground up is a rare opportunity, and we're excited to continue to work with Sepire as they open their doors and take their first steps on their journey."

