Sepsis Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 1,109 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sepsis diagnostics market value stood at USD 548.2 million in 2022, and this number is expected to reach USD 1,109.0 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

This can be ascribed to the increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections and sepsis and the numerous steps taken by government and healthcare bodies to aid in research regarding their detection and effective treatment.

Most Sepsis Cases Are Diagnosed with Microbiology Techniques

In 2022, the microbiology category held the highest revenue share, of approximately 50%. This can be credited to the extensive usage of culture media testing, including bacteriology tests, serology tests, and mycobacteriology tests, for the quantitative detection of microorganisms that cause sepsis.

The reasons behind the growth of this category are the increasing expenditure on clinical laboratories, snowballing awareness among scientists and researchers about microbiological testing, and growing count of cases of infectious illnesses.

Get the sample pages of this report:

Blood Culture Media Sales Account for Highest Value

In 2022, the blood culture media category held the largest share, of above 40%, owing to the widespread usage of the blood culture technique in sepsis analysis because of its cost-efficiency and usage suitability.

Automated Diagnostic Techniques Outpacing Conventional Ones

In 2022, automated diagnostics had the larger share of the sepsis diagnostics market.

This can be credited to its high effectiveness, improved traceability, and removal of repetitive diagnostic methods. Furthermore, the surge in the demand for the timely handling of illnesses and the execution of numerous business growth plans by the major players are leading to the easy access to automated sepsis diagnosis instruments and consumables.

North America Continues To Be Key Region for Market Investments

In 2022, North America led the market with an approximately 40% revenue share. This can mainly be ascribed to the high mortality rates related to sepsis in the continent.

Browse detailed report on Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth, Share, Size and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Lately, an American government organization specified that every year, 2 million people in the U.S. fall prey to sepsis and every 1 out of 3 patients die in infirmaries following onset. Furthermore, the existence of highly advanced healthcare facilities is providing profitable opportunities for the growth of the industry.

APAC is set to experience the highest growth rate, of above 10%, in the coming years. This will be because of the rise in the number of product approvals and the surge in the research and development expenditure for enhanced diagnostic solutions. In the region, Japan and China together held an around 50% revenue share in 2022, propelled by their fast economic growth.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report Coverage

Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product

Instruments

Blood Culture Media

Assay Kits and Reagents

Software

Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen

Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Viral Sepsis

Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Method

Automated

Conventional

