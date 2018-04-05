Sepsis Diagnostics Market Worth 613.9 Million USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 130 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 193 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sepsis Diagnostics Market"

The Sepsis Diagnostics Market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing number of surgical procedures, high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and the commercialization and availability of a wide variety of approved sepsis diagnostic devices are also supporting the growth of this market.

Based on technology, the biomarkers segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed various advantages offered by this technique in the diagnosis of sepsis and growing need for early disease diagnosis.

Based on product, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of products, the global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. In 2017, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increased use of blood culture media as it is the standard method for diagnosis of sepsis across the globe.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Geographically, the sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of sepsis, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, fast adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.

The major players of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market are bioMérieux (France), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany).

