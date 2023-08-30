SEPT. 6 DEADLINE APPROACHES FOR FARM AID 2023 MEDIA CREDENTIALS

News provided by

Farm Aid

30 Aug, 2023, 13:41 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid's deadline to make advance requests for credentials to attend this year's music, farm and food festival is Wednesday, Sept. 6. After this date, media who apply for credentials will incur a $30 fee.

All media attending the festival are required to obtain Farm Aid-issued press credentials, which will only be distributed to working reporters and photographers. The credentialing applications for Farm Aid 2023 can be completed online at www.farmaid.org/media. Festival media policies are also available for download.

Continue Reading
Farm Aid 2023 will take place in Noblesville, Indiana on September 23 (PRNewsfoto/Farm Aid)
Farm Aid 2023 will take place in Noblesville, Indiana on September 23 (PRNewsfoto/Farm Aid)

Farm Aid 2023, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, will bring together family farmers and musician activists, with performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price, as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

Additionally, Clayton Anderson, The Black Opry featuring Lori Rayne, Tylar Bryant and Kyshona, The Jim Irsay Band featuring Ann Wilson of Heart, Native Pride Productions, and the Wisdom Indian Dancers will all join this year's star-studded lineup.

Members of the media who pre-register will receive credentials on the day of the festival at Ruoff Music Center. All freelance reporters and photographers must pre-register and provide proof of assignment. A limited number of credentials will be available at the venue for reporters only on the day of the show. Information about the time and location of media credentialing, as well as parking information and a schedule of events, will be made available to pre-registered media in September. 

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2023 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $70 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

SOURCE Farm Aid

Also from this source

Farm Aid 2023 to Air on Circle Network, SiriusXM and FarmAid.org

MEDIA ADVISORY: Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for Farm Aid 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.