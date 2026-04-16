SEPTEM Launches EATi One: A 10-in-1 Titanium Tool to Cook, Prep, and Eat Anywhere

Designed for Camping, Hiking, and Life on the Go

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEPTEM, the team behind multiple successful Kickstarter campaigns, has officially launched EATi One, a 10-in-1 all-in-one titanium utensil designed to simplify how people cook, prepare, and enjoy meals anywhere. Now live on Kickstarter, EATi One brings a new level of convenience to outdoor adventures and everyday carry.

A Smarter Way to Eat Anywhere

Spoon, fork, knife, peeler, bottle opener, and more-EATi One is your kitchen drawer in a single, adventure-ready tool. 10-in-1 Titanium Adventure Utensil Cook. Prep. Eat - anywhere, without the bulk. Speed Speed 10-in-1 Titanium Adventure Utensil 10 tools in one titanium essential-Cook. Prep. Eat - anywhere, without the bulk.

Built around a simple idea—one tool for every meal—EATi One combines 10 essential functions into a single compact design. From spoon and fork to knife, peeler, bottle opener, and more, it replaces the need for bulky utensils and traditional mess kits.

"We created EATi One because we were tired of carrying too much gear for something as simple as eating," said the SEPTEM team. "This is the tool we always wished we had—compact, reliable, and ready for any situation."

Whether you're camping in the wild, hiking a trail, traveling between cities, or simply eating on the go, EATi One is designed to adapt—making it easier to stay prepared without extra bulk.

Crafted from Pure Titanium

At the core of EATi One is its pure titanium construction, chosen for its strength, lightweight properties, and safety. Titanium is naturally corrosion-resistant, non-reactive, and does not affect the taste of food.

It is also hygienic and easy to clean, making it suitable for repeated use in both outdoor and daily environments. Designed to last, EATi One offers a reliable solution for those who value durable, long-term gear.

Designed for Real Use

Every detail of EATi One is built for practical, real-world use. From preparing ingredients at a campsite to opening a drink after a long day outdoors, the tool is designed to handle a wide range of everyday tasks.

EATi One can also be paired with optional accessories such as a 2-in-1 cutting board and carry pouch and a tongs adaptor, expanding its functionality while maintaining a compact, lightweight setup.

A More Sustainable Way to Eat

By replacing disposable cutlery and reducing the need for multiple tools, EATi One offers a more sustainable alternative for meals on the go. Built from long-lasting materials and designed for repeated use, it helps reduce waste while simplifying everyday carry.

Now Live on Kickstarter

EATi One is currently available on Kickstarter with limited Early Bird rewards, offering backers up to 58% off.

For Kickstarter Campaign, visit:

https://shorturl.at/6zZm7

Media assets (images & video):

https://shorturl.at/xmJ3j

About SEPTEM

SEPTEM is a product design team focused on creating innovative, functional tools for everyday carry and outdoor use. With multiple successfully funded Kickstarter campaigns, the team is committed to delivering products that combine practicality, durability, and thoughtful design.

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