Septem Launches HUNT on Kickstarter: Could This Tiny EDC Flashlight Be the Smartest Tool on Your Keychain?

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HUNT H2 is a keychain-sized EDC flashlight built for those awkward moments when your phone torch just won't do the job.

Maybe you're trying to find a dropped screw under the sofa. Perhaps the front-door lock is hiding in the dark again. HUNT H2 is designed to stay close by, with a compact metal body, a mini pry-bar tail and a spare battery system that cuts down charging delays.

HUNT H2: Tiny EDC Flashlight Tool with Battery Swap Dock Speed Speed HUNT H2: Tiny EDC Flashlight Tool with Battery Swap Dock Mini pry-bar tail | CREE / LUMINUS LEDs | Replaceable 10180 battery | USB-C spare dock | Titanium / Aluminum body

A tiny flashlight built for everyday problems

The HUNT H2 is small enough to sit on a keyring, inside a pocket or on a backpack zip. Yet it's designed as a real tool rather than a novelty light.

Its twist control keeps things simple. There are no flashing modes or long button sequences.

Twist it on. Use the light. Twist it off.

Buyers can choose between titanium and aluminium versions. Aluminium offers a lighter everyday option, while titanium gives the flashlight a more premium feel.

Swap the battery and carry on

Tiny torches often run flat at exactly the wrong moment. Septem Studio tackles that problem with a replaceable 10180 battery and a separate USB-C battery dock.

One battery powers the flashlight. A second battery can sit inside the dock while it charges. When the first cell runs low, users can swap in the spare instead of waiting for the whole torch to recharge.

It's a simple idea, but a useful one.

Each HUNT H2 set includes two 10180 batteries, giving users one active cell and one backup.

Choose the light that suits you

The HUNT H2 flashlight comes with two white-light choices.

CREE Cold White creates a crisp, bright-looking beam. It's suited to finding lost objects, checking door locks and handling quick daily jobs.

creates a crisp, bright-looking beam. It's suited to finding lost objects, checking door locks and handling quick daily jobs. LUMINUS Warm High-CRI gives off a softer beam and shows colours more naturally. That can help when reading labels, checking coloured wires or using the light indoors.

CRI means colour rendering index. Put simply, a higher CRI helps colours look closer to how they appear in daylight.

A mini pry bar adds another use

The tail of the HUNT H2 works as a small pry bar for light tasks.

It could help lift a parcel staple, scrape away a sticker or open a small lid. It's not designed for heavy work, of course. Think handy pocket helper, not building-site crowbar.

The flashlight body also carries an IPX8 waterproof rating, giving it protection for wet weather and everyday outdoor use. Backers should check the final Kickstarter page for the confirmed test depth and time.

Key features include:

Keychain-sized EDC flashlight

Mini pry-bar tail

Replaceable 10180 battery

USB-C spare battery dock

Two included batteries

Cold White or Warm High-CRI beam

Titanium or aluminium body

IPX8 waterproof flashlight body

Why Septem Studio created HUNT H2

"HUNT H2 was designed for people who want a small light they can actually carry every day," said the Septem Studio team. "We wanted to keep it simple, compact, and useful — but also solve one of the biggest frustrations with tiny lights: running out of power when you still need it."

Campaign link: https://shorturl.at/hQ0nn

Media assets: https://shorturl.at/YbPL7

Kickbooster 15% Affiliate Programme: https://septem.kickbooster.me/boost/hunt-h2-this-tiny-flashlight

About Septem Studio

Septem Studio is a UK-based design team creating compact everyday carry tools, flashlights and outdoor gear. Through Kickstarter, the studio has launched several products focused on portability and practical daily use.

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SOURCE Septem Studio