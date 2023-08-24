September 14 is World Taste & Smell Day:

World Taste and Smell Association Unveils Global Activities to Spotlight the Power of Senses

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world emerges from the shadows of a challenging pandemic era, World Taste & Smell Day 2023, slated for September 14, promises to reignite an our appreciation for the profound impact that taste and smell wield in our daily lives through a diverse range of activities spanning the globe.

"We are collectively still recovering from pandemic-induced isolation and altered routines, and suffering from unprecedented levels of stress," says Rachel Herz, Ph.D., Neuroscientist, and professor at Brown University, and an advisor to the World Taste and Smell Association. "Our sense of smell and taste are integral components of overall wellness. Sensory engagement activates our brain and our body. In particular, the stimulation of smell and taste increases our cognitive, emotional, and physiological functioning and is central to enhancing our wellbeing, health span, and lifespan."

A Symphony of Senses

In the spirit of this vision, the World Taste and Smell Association invited individuals of every spectrum, from the keenest of supertasters to those who navigate taste and smell challenges. With the support of sponsors, partners around the globe, and its 100% passionate volunteer team, the World Taste and Smell Association has curated exciting activities and interactive encounters, offering a canvas for rekindling these potent senses. From captivating scent workshops that tantalize the olfactory imagination, to enlightening educational events and art installations that pay homage to the senses, to resources tailored for individuals with chemosensory challenges, the offerings are as diverse as the world they embrace.

Here's some of what's happening on World Taste & Smell Day 2023:

Instagram: Learn about Taste & Smell with the Monell Chemical Senses Center

Hear the experts share some little-known secrets of smell and taste, including a Q & A.

Manhattan: Smell & Tell Olfactory Art

Meet multimedia artist and inventor of the Adnose, Adnan Aga, at a special event for World Taste & Smell Day at Olfactory Art Keller, 25 Henry Street, New York, New York

Brooklyn: Create a Custom Fragrance with Olfactory NYC

Explore the world of scent and create your own fragrance at Olfactory NYC, Brooklyn Scent Studio, 101 North 10th Street Brooklyn, New York

Cincinnati: Children's Storytime with Alexis Wintrob Delight the little ones with an interactive storytime with the author of Za Za's Scent-Sational Super Power and Za Za Spreads Sweetness on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bookery Cincy, 3704 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio

Detroit: Toast with a Pale Shadow at Castalia Cocktails

Experience the magnitude of scent loss, with the Pale Shadow, a smooth and balanced cocktail that has no aroma at Castalia Cocktails + Sfumato Fragrances, 3980 2nd Avenue, Detroit, Michigan

Scranton: Light Up Your Senses with Limited Edition Candles from Noteology

Noteology will feature three limited-edition candles that evoke the senses in the world of gourmands at Noteology, 537 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, Pennsylvania

UK: Navigate Parosmia with AbScent

Chrissi Kelly, founder of AbScent, will present a special video about eating while parosmic

China: Free Olfactory Assessments

Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, No 157, Xi-wu Rd, Xin-cheng Xi'an

Online:

Internet of the Senses podcast featuring Sofia Collette Ehrich of OdorEuropa and Dr. Rachel Herz

Global Consortium of Chemosensory Researchers webinar on the latest research



A growing list of global World Taste & Smell Day events is on www.tasteandsmell.world .

#DeliciousForAll

The curtain rises on September 14 as the World Taste and Smell Association proudly presents the #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge—a pivotal moment in redefining inclusivity within hospitality. In partnership with luminaries of the culinary world, the Coalition of Culinary Experts (including Certified Master Chefs, Michelin-starred culinary virtuosos, and acclaimed beverage directors) alongside a league of scientific luminaries , this initiative stands as a transformative force for culinary inclusion. Its purpose: to nurture an all-encompassing culinary horizon, unveiling recipes that transcend the boundaries of sensory capacities. From the exquisitely attuned palates to those navigating taste and smell impairments, this challenge is designed to enrich the collective human experience.

"September 14 marks a global celebration of taste, smell, and the diverse symphony of our senses," remarks Mindy Yang, Co-Founder and Chief Engagement Officer, a driving force behind the #DeliciousForAll initiative.

With the unveiling of the #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge, we embark on a journey that transcends boundaries. #DeliciousForAll brings together the prowess of culinary luminaries, scientists, and individuals who understand the intricate dance of flavors and the power of scent. These visionaries are united by a shared goal: to reimagine gastronomy as an art form that knows no bounds, transcending taste and smell thresholds for a better, more inclusive and empathetic world. Through crowdsourcing, innovative collaboration, mentorship, and dedicated research, we aim to unlock a world where we are more mindful of inclusivity, science, culture, technique, and culinary creativity as we explore the concept of deliciousness in time for the holiday season."

Background:

Millions of people suffer from taste and smell impairments around the world . The COVID-19 pandemic drew attention to these disorders. While smell or taste loss associated with the virus has resolved for most people, at least 27 million people worldwide still grapple with this chemosensory loss. This is in addition to some 5% of the population already suffering from smell dysfunctions caused by brain injuries, other diseases, reactions to drugs or chemical exposure, or congenital anosmia.

About the World Taste & Smell Association:

Established during the pandemic's challenges, the World Taste & Smell Association is a non-profit 501c3 entity to amplify the significance of our senses of taste and smell and support innovators, creators, scientists, and individuals navigating taste and smell impairments. Anchored by World Taste & Smell Day (annually on September 14), the #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge, and a tapestry of events and educational initiatives, the volunteer-fueled organization strives to elevate, champion, and foster innovation within the realm of taste and smell, uniting communities worldwide.

