September Fair attracting serious buyers

"Our booth hasn't even opened yet and customers were already coming in. So far, it's been very good. People in the trade have come to know about The OPTICA Series™ over the last few weeks and they are curious. It's something new and innovative. It's what the industry needs to give it a boost. We chose to launch it this time because we believe that when there's disruption, there's always opportunity." - Smit Virani, Hini Star Ltd, Hong Kong

"The global economy will always have its ups and downs; this is perfectly normal. We are always upbeat about a better future. Our company has been exhibiting at the September Fair for many years and we will continue to support this important event." - Hung Ming Li, Chii Lih Coral Co Ltd, Taiwan

"We are happy and pleasantly surprised. The buyers are here. We met serious international buyers from Europe and America, and from Asia - some new ones but mostly people we know. Due to current economic conditions, people have a smaller list of requirements but they are still buying. Smaller good-quality rubies and sapphires are moving well. It has definitely been a good start to the show. There is a positive vibe when it comes to business. Serious buyers recognise the importance of the September Fair. They realise it is a good opportunity to buy and a strong platform for business." - Kaimesh Sukhadia, Sukhadia Stones Co Ltd, Thailand

"The general demand for pearls remains solid. At the show, we are showcasing white South Sea pearls, which have a steady following. Only nice-quality or price-point items are moving now. Buyers are cautious under these circumstances, but we have to be more proactive. We have to keep improving promotional initiatives and opening new markets." - Yoshihiro Shimizu, Japan Pearl Exporters' Association

"The September Fair is a very important occasion for us and a major platform for industry insiders to get together before the end of the year. We come here to network with people and exchange market information. We also obtain the latest market trends at the fair. Many business ideas and opportunities result from dialogues at the fair. It's a requisite for us to be physically present at the September Fair." - Wilson Yuen, Able Lapidary & Jewelry Ltd, Hong Kong

Featuring 30 group pavilions and 25 theme zones, the B2B event features a rich programme of events to help attendees stay on top of trends and industry developments. On September 20 and 21, Shanghai Kimberlite Diamond Group Co Ltd will present its latest diamond creations at a Jewellery Parade scheduled at the HKCEC's Grand Foyer.

