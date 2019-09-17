September is Baby Safety Month and October is Safe Baby Sleep Month
Important Tips From Dr. Harvey Karp, Author of Happiest Baby On The Block, Pediatrician, Founder/Creator of the Snoo (AVAILABLE FOR TV & INTERVIEW)
Happiest Baby
Sep 17, 2019, 08:36 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Don't share a bed with your infant. More than 3,500 babies in the U.S. die suddenly and unexpectedly every year while sleeping, among those who die before the end of their 3rd month, 70% die in bed with their parents.
- Careful where you put your baby to sleep! No's include living room furniture, inclined rockers, car seats and swings. New statistics say room-sharing can lower the risk of SIDS by as much as 50%. It's easier to keep an eye on your baby, comfort, and feed him.
- Lose the loose blankets, bumper pads, quilts, pillows and toys. Bulky bedding is a very real suffocation risk.
- Babies should rest/sleep on their backs. About 50% of babies who die in their sleep are on the stomach at the time of death. Until at least 6 months, babies should only sleep on the back – for naps and at night. We know babies who sleep on their stomachs are 3-4 times more likely to die. Some parents worry that babies will choke when on their backs, but that's almost unheard of. That's because the baby's airway anatomy and a simple turn of the head prevent that from happening.
- Snugly swaddle baby so that they cannot turn over! Some babies calm immediately with swaddling, but many resist and may actually cry louder initially. But remember, most doctors warn to stop swaddling once the baby is beginning to roll over, usually at 2-3 months of age.
Attention! Arms down and close to their bodies for the first 4 months or so.
AND
- The #1 baby safety rule is to insure that parents/caregivers NOT be exhausted. Did you know that studies have shown that sleep-deprived new parents are 'operating' at the equivalent to driving drunk, so it's imperative that you get your rest! That is why our team at Happiest Baby created the Snoo. This award-winning safe smart sleeper baby bed lets you have the 'extra pair of hands' and 'peace of mind' that are so helpful to new parents. Snoo adds 1-2 hours to a baby's sleep, prevents accidental falls and rolling over, and responds to fussing with extra motion and sound … often calming babies in under a minute!
SOURCE Happiest Baby
