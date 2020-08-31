September is Defeat Hunger Month: Make a $2.1 Million Impact by Helping Feed the Children Raise $300K in 30 days

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For many families across America and around the world, 2020 has been the hungriest year in modern history. That's why Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, has designated September as Defeat Hunger Month and set a goal to raise $300,000 in 30 days. Each dollar multiplies seven times – providing $2.1 million in food and essentials to families around the world.

You might be surprised to learn that in the U.S., one in every four children are struggling with hunger or food insecurity due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. And the World Health Organization estimates that an additional 132 million people may go hungry in 2020 as families continue to struggle.

Feed the Children, works 365 days a year to stamp out hunger and make a difference in the lives of children and families across the United States and in 10 countries around the world. But the organization can't do it alone. They work with public and private partners to ensure everyone, everywhere, has access to the safe, healthy and nutritious food they need. By working with a vast network of community partners (like food pantries and soup kitchens), Feed the Children provides food and essentials, education initiatives, and disaster response to help children and their families achieve stable lives, while providing food and resources to help them today.

Since March, the nonprofit has distributed nearly 38 million pounds of food and essentials to more than 500 community partners across America.

One such partner is the Salvation Army of Allentown, Penn. who reported that the number of families visiting their bi-monthly food bank has tripled since the beginning of 2020.

It's a sentiment that is echoed across the country by many of Feed the Children's community partners. "Since COVID-19, we are helping 4 times as many families with food assistance and we couldn't do that without Feed the Children," said Eric Johns Pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center. "With the demand for food increasing and families in need, we've had to make sure that we're out there in the community helping people. "

For parents like Erika, these community partners have provided a lifeline to much needed food and essentials for her family.

She said that in recent months her work hours were cut drastically, and it became hard to provide for her children. It was especially difficult since it was impossible for her to get the meals that were provided at the schools for take-out because the only time they were available was during her work hours.

"I have made a can of corn stretch for three days," she said. "It breaks my heart to not be able to give to my kids what they need."

Feed the Children has five distribution centers in the United States including Bethlehem, Penn., Elkhart, Ind., LaVergne, Tenn., Oklahoma City, Okla. and Ontario, Calif. which serve as hubs to provide shelf-stable food and much-needed essentials to families across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In addition to their work in the U.S., Feed the Children also works in 10 countries around the world serving families in El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Kenya, Malawi, Nicaragua, the Philippines, Tanzania and Uganda. There the nonprofit provides a child-focused community development approach which emphasizes four key programs including food and nutrition, health and water, education and livelihoods. The organization's efforts provide parents with the opportunity to gain the skills they need to raise well-nourished and thriving children.

"Feed the Children is taking action to ensure our neighbors aren't forgotten. We understand that many families are facing unexpected challenges, and we are working diligently with our corporate and community partners to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive the food and supplies they need," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO.

In the U.S. and around the world, Feed the Children distributed approximately 78 million pounds of food and essentials valued at more than $269 million in fiscal year 2019. Through our partnerships and programs, our outreach to children and their families benefited approximately 4.7 million people in the U.S. and more than 1.6 million internationally for a total of 6.3 million people globally.

For more information on how you can help raise $300K in 30 days and #CancelHunger during #DefeatHungerMonth, visit feedthechildren.org/DefeatHungerMonth. Thanks to the generous support of our partners, each gift given multiplies seven times to deliver food to families in the U.S. and around the world.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

