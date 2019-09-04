September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sickle Cell disease is a condition that affects people around the world. In Georgia, there are more than 7,000 people living with Sickle Cell. "We want to raise awareness about the serious health problems associated with Sickle Cell Disease which is characterized by debilitating pain and life-threatening complications," said Deborah McGhee McCrary, CEO of the SCFG. "Awareness month is filled with health fairs, fundraisers, information on testing, and the latest research and treatments for Sickle Cell.

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia (SCFG) will host the 6th Annual Walk-A-Mile for Sickle Cell in a new historic Southwest side location, along the picturesque Atlanta BeltLine, which stitches together Atlanta's west side neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine West End Trail offers a bicycle and pedestrian-safe corridor surrounded by mature trees and grasses thanks to Trees Atlanta.

The trail is also home to an art installation honoring the civil rights leadership of the past with a photography exhibition titled, Atlanta Civil Rights Movement 1944-1968. The community is invited to come out and take a leisurely walk for a great cause and join in on the fun of the day. Registration is open at www.sicklecellga.org/walkamile.

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia (SCFG) is asking all Georgians to get involved and make a difference. SCFG activities include the Annual Walk-A-Mile for Sickle Cell on the Atlanta West BeltLine, a Candlelight Vigil, Volunteer Meet & Greet, Family Game Night, Health Fairs and Free Testing.

To learn more about Sickle Cell Awareness Month or to book an interview, contact the Foundation at 404-755-1641. Media appearances are welcome.

About Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. 501(C)(3): Founded in 1971 by two Atlanta physicians – the late Nelson McGhee, Jrand Delutha H. King, the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. (SCFG) is a statewide nonprofit advocating for and serving children and adults with Sickle Cell and other abnormal hemoglobin. The Foundation Hosts Camp New Hope, Georgia's first medically supervised summer camp for children with sickle cell ages 6-17. SCFG is the only community-based organization providing sickle cell education, testing, counseling and Transition Services throughout the state. SCFG was instrumental in the passage of medical cannabis legislation in Georgia and for having sickle cell added as an eligible condition – the first state in the nation to do so.

