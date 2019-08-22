September, October and November Most Dangerous Months to Drive, According to a QuoteWizard Study

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report on the most dangerous months to drive in.

The months of May through October have the highest number of vehicle miles traveled during the year. The unfortunate aspect of having so many cars on the road in the warmer months is a strong correlation to road fatalities. More cars on the road mean more fatalities.

Key Findings:

September is the most dangerous month to drive in with an average of 1.15 fatal crashes per 100 million vehicle miles traveled from 2007 to 2017.

August had 32,678 total fatalities, most of any month from 2007 to 2017.

From 2011 to 2015 Thanksgiving and Labor Day had the highest number of fatalities among holidays.

According to AAA, 62% of people plan road trips in the fall.

Summer and fall months have the most vehicle miles traveled during the calendar year

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) fatality rates by month to see which months out of the year were most dangerous for drivers. Figures are based on each month's fatal crash rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled from 2007 to 2017 to find which month had the highest average fatal crash rate. Rankings are from most to least dangerous months based on the average fatal crash rate from 2007 to 2017.

Most dangerous months by fatal crashes per 100 million vehicle miles traveled Rank (most

dangerous) Month Fatal crash rate per 100 million vehicle

miles traveled 1 September 1.15 T-2 November 1.12 T-2 October 1.12 T-4 August 1.11 T-4 July 1.1 6 December 1.08 7 June 1.07 8 May 1.06 9 January 1.02 10 April 1 11 February 0.99 12 March 0.97

Some of the most traveled holidays in the United States are in the summer and fall months. NHTSA data from 2011 to 2015 shows which summer and fall holidays had the highest number of fatalities and what percent of those fatal accidents involved alcohol-impaired drivers.

Dangerous summer and fall holiday travel Holiday Fatalities alcohol-impaired Thanksgiving 1929 35.5 Labor Day 1878 38.5 Independence Day 1736 40.5 Memorial Day 1684 39.5

