September Rail Safety Month Kickoff Event Capitol Corridor, California Operation Lifesaver & Rail Partners Kickoff

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL), Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR), Amtrak, and other rail partners launched September Rail Safety Month with a special safety train event in Oakland today. The mission is to raise awareness and promote rail safety tips in and around railroad tracks and crossings.

"The safety of our passengers is our number one priority, said Managing Director Rob Padgette. "Capitol Corridor is working closely with cities and counties long our entire route to prevent incidents at railroad crossings, especially those between Oakland and Hayward."

City officials and representatives from Oakland, San Leandro, and Hayward traveled onboard the train to witness firsthand, the areas where innovative safety initiatives are most needed in these communities.

"No one can do it alone," said Nancy Sheehan-McCulloch, Executive Director, California Operation Lifesaver. "You can help save lives and stop track tragedies. Share rail safety tips with your loved ones. It takes all of us working together to impact change. Every month is Rail Safety Month."

In 2009, the California State Legislature proclaimed and presented the September Rail Safety Month proclamation to California Operation Lifesaver and its rail safety partners. Since then, rail safety partners have joined forces to raise awareness and save lives.

"Union Pacific cares about the communities we serve," said Peggy Ygbuhay, Sr. Director, Public Affairs at Union Pacific Railroad. "Rail Safety Month is a great time to reset habits – never try to beat a train and use designated crossings when walking over the tracks. We want everyone to go home safely and won't be satisfied until we reach our ultimate goal of zero incidents or injuries." For more community safety tips, visit UP.com/Safety .

Amtrak, Union Pacific Railroad police, and local law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions participated in the event, both on the train and from the ground. They issued warnings and citations to motorists and pedestrians who failed to adhere to traffic signs and signals at railroad crossings.

"We have come together across the industry to raise awareness and educate the public on how to keep themselves, friends, and families safe near railroad tracks and crossings," said Amtrak Police Department Inspector Doug Calcagno. "Rail Safety is a team effort. As we continue to grow, the best resource to address track incidents is to come together as one."

Throughout September, Capitol Corridor and its rail partners will continue to engage in a range of activities to promote rail safety, including public awareness campaigns, educational workshops, and safety demonstrations.

About CCJPA and the Capitol Corridor®

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-i Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for more than 700,000 passengers a year. For more information, visit www.capitolcorridor.org. Contact: Vernaé Graham , Capitol Corridor

About California Operation Lifesaver

California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL) is an independent non-profit rail safety education and awareness program dedicated to ending collisions, fatalities, and injuries on and around railroad tracks and at highway-rail grade crossings. We are committed to raising rail safety awareness through various outreach methods, including in-person and virtual presentations. CAOL educates the public on making good decisions around railroad tracks to stay safe and avoid preventable tragedies.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

About Amtrak®

For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app . Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on X , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

