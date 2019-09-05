September will be a Month to Remember at Aquamaids Bingo

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The temperatures may be dropping outside, but at Aquamaids Bingo in Santa Clara, California, things are heating up for the month of September.

To learn more about Aquamaids Bingo and check out their exciting lineup for September, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/aquamaids-bingo-where-september-is-back-to-bingo/.

"Check out the great events we've got lined up for this month and be sure to daub the dates on your home calendar so you don't miss a moment of the fast-paced, BIG payouts and exciting bingo action you players have come to expect from Aquamaids Bingo" a company spokesperson noted, adding that September will feature the following activities:

New Progressive Strip Pricing: The Wonder Woman (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) and American Heroes (Friday) strip games will be priced at

. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are Double Point sessions with a guaranteed $250 game payout; $50 / $35 machine buy-ins will get bingo players 144/72 cards machine, two Early Bird and two Getaway Games, one Double Action (paper/machine) and Fiesta AND $1 FOR ALL YOU CAN PLAY PAPER REG. PACKS. Those who wear their Aquamaids Bingo T-Shirt for the Early Bird and Getaway games will get an extra $50 bump when they win.

ALL FRIDAYS NOW PLAYING "American Heroes" strip game, where you can WIN a possible $5,000 payout; other possible payouts $1,250 / $1,500 / $1,750 .

STAY later for Friday Midnight Madness which features ALL YOU CAN PLAY REG PACKS, 72 card machine buyin.

About Aquamaids Bingo:

For those who crave the excitement, BIG MONEY PAYOUTS, fun and the social interaction of live-action Bingo, Aquamaids Bingo in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org.

Aquamaids Bingo

1600 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936

