September's Life Insurance Awareness Month Is Here: Brooke Shields and Life Happens Drive Home the Importance of Life Insurance

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Happens, a nonprofit dedicated to educating consumers about the importance of life insurance and other related products for sound financial planning, kicks off its 16th annual Life Insurance Awareness Month (LIAM) campaign with actress, model, designer, and mother Brooke Shields to help educate and remind Americans about the importance of life insurance.

Through the partnership with Life Happens, Brooke is featured in a national TV and radio public service announcement sharing her perspective on leaving a legacy for her daughters and the power in protecting our loved ones with life insurance. Since June, the PSA has already reached over 60 million people and will continue to air throughout the remainder of the year. The video can also be seen on the NASDAQ screen in Times Square throughout the month of September.

As the mom of two teen girls, Brooke is fiercely protective of them and their future, striving to teach them the importance of being independent. After educating herself about life insurance as an adult, financial security is now a crucial life lesson she is teaching her daughters.

"Protecting my family financially means everything to me," said Brooke Shields. "Life insurance gives me peace of mind that, no matter the circumstance, my family is financially protected now and in the future. I'm thrilled to be supporting Life Happens by sharing the message about the value of life insurance so more people can protect their loved ones."

The 2019 Life Insurance Barometer Study revealed an apparent knowledge disparity between men and women, with only 13 percent of female respondents saying they are knowledgeable about life insurance, compared with 26 percent of male respondents. This limited knowledge is also putting many families at risk, with the survey also finding that four in 10 households without it would immediately struggle to pay living expenses if their primary wage earner died.

"Like so many, Brooke wasn't taught about life insurance growing up and had to learn about how it fits in a sound financial plan on her own. Through her message, she truly showcases the financial and emotional benefits that come from prioritizing life insurance," said Faisa Stafford, president and CFO of Life Happens. "As Life Happens proudly enters its 16th LIAM campaign and 25th anniversary as a nonprofit organization, we strive to break down these consumer knowledge gaps with the unbiased tools and educational content we offer to best guide and support people in protecting the financial futures of families."

For those who are looking to take action, Life Happens has a free Life Insurance Needs Calculator (www.lifehappens.org/howmuch) to help evaluate their own life insurance needs and get the protection they need. To see more information about Life Insurance Awareness Month and Brooke's role as spokesperson, including her PSA, visit www.lifehappens.org/brooke.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources through its Life Happens Pro platform, and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

