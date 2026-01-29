Septic Service Pro of Buford, Georgia, Featured by Find Local Company as a 2025 Top Client Rated North Georgia Contractor

Septic Service Pro is proud to announce that it has been named a 2025 Top Client Rated Contractor by Find Local Company. This accolade is given to companies that provide superior service and have garnered excellent, five-star ratings and customer reviews from multiple reputable online sources.

BUFORD, Ga., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Septic Service Pro has been a trusted name in northern Georgia for many years, providing professional septic system services to residents and businesses throughout the region. As a family-owned company with offices in Buford and Cumming, Septic Service Pro has built a stellar reputation based on quality workmanship, honest pricing, and exceptional customer care.

The 2025 Top Client Rated Contractor Award, presented by Find Local Company, recognizes businesses that excel in service quality and customer satisfaction. Find Local Company is a trusted directory that provides quick access to outside review sources, helping consumers find dependable contractors for top-quality work at reasonable rates.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award," says Philip Cate, owner of Septic Service Pro. "Our team takes pride in providing honest, reliable service to every customer. When you call us for a septic issue, you can be assured that our crew can handle any problem you have. We are not plumbers that occasionally do septic work—septic inspections, repairs, maintenance, and system installations are all we do. This recognition reflects our dedication to doing the job right the first time and treating every customer like family."

Septic Service Pro offers a comprehensive range of septic services including septic tank pumping and cleaning, septic inspections for home sales, main line cleaning, drain field repair, sump and ejector pump services, and new drain field installation. The company's licensed and insured technicians have hands-on experience with over 2,000 new construction septic installations and have pumped or repaired hundreds of older septic systems throughout the region.

Customer reviews consistently praise the company for its professionalism and quality of work. One satisfied customer wrote, "Jim is a true professional who worked with me over months to identify and correct septic field problems. His positive attitude and helpful discussion in resolving issues is the best I found." Another reviewer shared, "The team was efficient, friendly, knowledgeable and FAST to arrive. The bill was extremely reasonable for the work needed to be done. I would HIGHLY recommend Septic Service Pro."

Septic Service Pro serves homeowners and businesses throughout northern Georgia, including Buford, Cumming, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Gainesville, Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Dacula, and the surrounding areas in Gwinnett, Forsyth, Hall, and North Fulton Counties. The company offers same-day emergency service for septic pumping and repairs, ensuring customers receive prompt assistance when they need it most.

Septic Service Pro is a family-owned septic service company with offices in Buford and Cumming, Georgia. The company specializes exclusively in septic systems, offering septic tank pumping, inspections, main line cleaning, drain field repair, sump and ejector pump services, and new drain field installation. With technicians who have installed over 2,000 new construction septic systems and repaired hundreds of older systems, Septic Service Pro brings extensive expertise to every job. The company is licensed and insured to repair, install, and inspect septic systems in Georgia, with a commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.

To schedule an appointment or for more information about the services Septic Service Pro provides, please visit www.septicservicepro.com or call (678) 899-6457.

