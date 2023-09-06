SeptiCyte® RAPID Receives ICD-10-PCS Code from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

ICD-10-PCS code to provide accurate documentation of sepsis diagnosis for medical claims using SeptiCyte® RAPID

SEATTLE and BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, today announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted an International Classification of diseases, Tenth Revision, Procedure Coding System (ICD-10-PCS) code for Immunexpress' host response molecular test for sepsis, SeptiCyte® RAPID. The diagnosis code is designated as XXE5X38.

ICD-10 is a system designed by the World Health Organization that is utilized worldwide by providers and payers to classify and code diagnoses and procedures for claims processing and reimbursement, and to track patient treatments and outcomes. In the United States, CMS has adopted this system to support the country's healthcare infrastructure. ICD-10-PCS codes are procedure code sets applicable to all healthcare settings.

"Assigning this ICD-10-PCS code signifies another milestone in the expanding adoption of SeptiCyte RAPID in U.S. healthcare systems as it provides coders with a classification for billing and claims reimbursement for sepsis," commented Rollie Carlson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunexpress. "Sepsis is an under-diagnosed and under-reported condition in hospitals, and this ICD-10-PCS code will help to ensure that use of our sepsis-detecting technology is more accurately documented in medical claims."

About SeptiCyte® RAPID

SeptiCyte® RAPID is a sample-to-answer, cartridge-based, host response molecular test for sepsis using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to quantify the relative expression levels of host response genes isolated from whole blood. SeptiCyte® RAPID is used in conjunction with clinical assessments, vital signs and laboratory findings as an aid to differentiate infection-positive (sepsis) from infection-negative systemic inflammation response syndromes in patients with escalating signs and symptoms of critical illness. SeptiCyte® RAPID generates a score (SeptiScore®) that falls within four discrete interpretation bands based on the increasing likelihood of sepsis. SeptiCyte® RAPID is intended for in-vitro diagnostic use and runs on the Biocartis Idylla™ Platform, and Immunexpress has a commercialization partnership with Biocartis in Europe.

SeptiCyte® RAPID is CE Marked as a near-patient sample-to-answer test in European Union (EU) member countries and those harmonized with the EU IVD Directive (98/79/EC). As of November 2021, SeptiCyte® RAPID has been FDA cleared for use in hospitalized patients suspected of sepsis.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostic company, based in Brisbane and Seattle, committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte® technology can assess a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying and analyzing gene expression from whole blood, providing actionable results in about an hour from sepsis suspicion, to guide the physician in optimizing patient management decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a lab test for sepsis that combines SeptiCyte® technology with the ease-of-use of the revolutionary Biocartis' Idylla™ Platform; it supports differentiating infection (bacterial, viral, fungal) positive sepsis that could lead to organ dysfunction and death from patients with less serious infection negative systemic inflammation. This powerful test enhances early sepsis detection and can strongly support its diagnosis in the crucial first hour(s) that determines clinical outcome. SeptiCyte® RAPID also has a high potential to reduce sepsis associated healthcare costs.

