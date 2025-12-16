Sepulveda Sanchez Accident Lawyers Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against County of Calaveras for Dangerous Road Conditions on Burson Road

STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepulveda Sanchez Accident Lawyers has filed a civil lawsuit against the County of Calaveras arising from a serious motor vehicle collision on Burson Road in Valley Springs, California. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a San Joaquin County resident, alleges that hazardous roadway conditions contributed to the crash.

According to the complaint, the collision occurred when the vehicle in which the plaintiff was traveling lost control while navigating an S-curve on Burson Road. The lawsuit alleges that the curve lacked adequate warning signage and appropriate speed advisories, creating a dangerous condition for motorists.

The plaintiff was hospitalized for over a month and continues to undergo treatment for a severe traumatic brain injury. The lawsuit seeks to hold the County accountable for its alleged failure to reasonably design, maintain, and warn of unsafe roadway conditions. Despite this history, the County of Calaveras continued to post a 55 mph speed limit and, according to the lawsuit, failed to install critical curve warnings or speed reduction advisories

The complaint further alleges that the County knew or should have known that the roadway presented an unreasonable risk of harm, yet failed to take timely corrective action, such as conducting speed studies or installing enhanced warning signs.

"Government entities have a responsibility to maintain roads in a reasonably safe condition," said Gabriel Sepulveda-Sanchez , trial lawyer and founder of Sepulveda Sanchez Accident Lawyers . "This lawsuit alleges that motorists were not adequately warned of a dangerous roadway feature, and that failure had serious consequences."

The lawsuit seeks damages allowed under California law and aims to promote improved roadway safety measures to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Sepulveda Sanchez Accident Lawyers is a California-based personal injury law firm representing individuals injured in serious accidents, including cases involving government negligence and dangerous roadway conditions.

