Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners Celebrates LA Metro Board Approval to Advance Historic LA Metro Rail Project

Los Angeles region moves forward with plans for transformational connectivity supported by

internationally recognized, U.S.-based consortium.

LOS ANGELES , Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (STCP)—a consortium led by California-founded engineering and construction company Bechtel, global investor, developer, and long-term asset manager Meridiam1, and infrastructure investor, owner, developer, and manager American Triple I (ATI)—welcomes the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) Board of Directors' vote to select a modified version of its alternative for a high-capacity, fully underground rail line connecting the San Fernando Valley to the Westside. Additional STCP team members include Mott MacDonald, TYLin, and Systra, along with RATP Dev, a global transit system operator.

The project is expected to serve more than 100,000 daily riders, offering a fast, reliable alternative to the heavily congested I-405 corridor and improving mobility across some of the region's most traveled corridors. Initial operating segment stations include Metro G Line, Ventura Boulevard, the University of California, Los Angeles, and Wilshire/Metro D Line. The line would provide a fast, safe, reliable alternative to one of the region's most heavily traveled corridors.

STCP's alternative was one of five that underwent rigorous public and expert scrutiny, including a public circulation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report last year. LA Metro's analysis identified a modified version of STCP's Alternative 5 as the strongest overall option demonstrating both meaningful public impact and strong value for taxpayers for years to come. Next, LA Metro will continue developing the project with STCP's team, which brings decades of collective experience building and operating some of the world's most innovative rail systems, including Maryland's Purple Line, the Doha, Riyadh, and Paris metros, and London's Elizabeth line.

"We are delighted with this result and look forward to working with LA Metro and the local communities to progress this transformational piece of infrastructure—connecting the Valley with West LA in a more efficient way than ever before." — Jacob Mumm, General Manager of Bechtel's Public Infrastructure Business

"As Bechtel's finance and development group, we are proud that the alternative has been selected and excited to be LA Metro's partner as we continue developing this innovative solution for the city and county of Los Angeles." — Mark Campbell, President of Bechtel Enterprises, Bechtel's project development arm

"In line with Meridiam's mission to improve people's lives through essential infrastructure, this project represents a transformative investment in Los Angeles, not only by enhancing mobility but also through new jobs, regional economic development, and environmental benefits." — Nicolas Rubio, CEO Americas, Meridiam

"ATI is pleased to work with LA Metro and our STCP partners to deliver this transformational project to the people of Los Angeles. This project will serve as a testament to the dedication of all of our partners and stakeholders who brought us to this point and who will continue working together to create jobs, increase mobility, and expand opportunity for all Angelenos." — David Cibrian, ATI Managing Partner

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About Meridiam

Meridiam is a premier investor, developer, and long-term asset manager focused on sustainable and resilient infrastructure. With $25 billion in assets under management and 10 offices across the Americas, Europe, and Africa, the firm targets investments in sustainable mobility, innovative low-carbon solutions, and critical public services. Founded in 2005 by Thierry Déau, Meridiam has a multi-decade track record of successful public-private partnerships, bringing essential funding and management expertise to infrastructure projects that improve people's lives. As a Certified B Corporation™, Meridiam upholds the highest ethical and sustainability standards to deliver long-term value to the investors, communities, and partners it serves. www.meridiam.com

About ATI

ATI is an infrastructure investment manager based in New York focused on value-add opportunities requiring expansion, modernization, operational improvements, and early stakeholder engagement. ATI targets transactions overlooked due to complexity, size, or unconventional structuring, aiming to deliver long-duration, stable cash flows to institutional partners through active ownership and structured governance. The Firm benefits from the longstanding, nationwide relationships and proprietary networks of its senior team and Operating Partnerships that result in differentiated transaction access. ATI invests primarily across three verticals: transportation, social and circular economy, and digital. www.atipartners.com

1 Through its wholly owned subsidiary Meridiam Infrastructure North America Corporation

Contact: Jennifer Butler, LA Metro Media Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (STCP)