SeQent Showcases Real-Time Alarm Infrastructure as a Featured Sponsor at Rockwell Automation Fair 2025, Celebrating 15 Years as a Rockwell Technology Partner

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - SeQent, a leader in real-time alarm notification and plant-floor communication software, will showcase its scalable alarm infrastructure as a Featured Sponsor at Rockwell Automation Fair 2025, taking place November 17–20 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Visit booth #1839 for real-time, interactive demonstrations of how SeQent helps manufacturers keep production running with smarter alarms and safer factories, because when production stops, everything stops. Throughout the event, SeQent will demonstrate how its alarm notification and escalation software integrates directly with Rockwell Automation systems to improve operational awareness and response speed.

Key highlights include:

Live demonstrations of SeQent software seamlessly integrated with Rockwell FactoryTalk® View SE, FactoryTalk® Optix, and FactoryTalk® Linx

Alarm escalation delivered to Motorola MOTOTRBO™ radios, SMS, and mobile devices in under two seconds

Intuitive configuration that's easy to manage, maintain, and scale

As SeQent marks 15 years as a Rockwell Automation Technology Partner, the company continues to deepen its collaboration within the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™, delivering purpose-built integrations with FactoryTalk® View SE, PlantPAx®, and FactoryTalk® Optix™ environments, as well as Allen-Bradley® PLCs via OPC.

"Our partnership with Rockwell Automation is built on one goal: to make alarms actionable and prevent downtime before it happens," said Sheret Ross, Co-CEO, SeQent. "Automation Fair is the ideal stage to show how seamlessly alarms move from FactoryTalk into real operator workflows."

Following a strategic investment by Castle, SeQent is accelerating its vision to become the global standard for alarm infrastructure in manufacturing environments, expanding channel partnerships with leaders like Rockwell Automation, GE Vernova, AVEVA, and Motorola Solutions, and doubling down on product innovation.

SeQent's product and channel-enablement specialists will be available throughout Automation Fair 2025 to meet with manufacturers, distributors, and system integrators.

About SeQent

SeQent is a leader in industrial automation software and an early pioneer of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). For more than two decades, we've powered thousands of plants worldwide helping manufacturers see, hear, and respond to what matters most. Our suite of products including Wireless Alarm & Event Notification, Andon–Visual Display Management, and Industrial Wi-Fi SMS Messaging creates a real-time communication bridge between automation systems and the people who keep them running. When every second counts, SeQent connects SCADA, MES, and PLC systems directly to two-way radios, smartphones, LED displays, pagers, and PA speakers, so critical alerts reach the right person, on the right device, at the right time. From automotive to pharmaceuticals, SeQent helps global manufacturers reduce downtime, improve quality, and unify plant-floor communication through a single, resilient platform. We keep production running, because when production stops, everything stops.

For further information, please visit https://seqent.com/

