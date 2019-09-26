Seqirus Applauds the Executive Order to Accelerate Enhanced Protection Against Influenza Threats

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqirus, a leading innovator in influenza vaccines and pandemic preparedness, applauds the Administration for recognizing the urgency of ensuring Americans are better protected against seasonal and pandemic influenza threats by releasing the Executive Order on Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health. The Executive Order represents a significant step towards accelerating access to more effective technologies, such as cell-based platforms, immunity-enhancing adjuvants, and other innovative approaches.

"We are encouraged by the intent of the White House Executive Order to enable and accelerate broad access to cell-based influenza vaccine technology in the United States," said Anjana Narain, Executive Vice President of Seqirus. "While egg-based vaccines are widely used today and continue to play a critical role in the fight against influenza, Seqirus is committed to innovative approaches to influenza vaccine development, implementation, and access. We look forward to partnering with the recently announced Influenza Taskforce to further accelerate this vision."

Seqirus, the world's largest cell-based influenza vaccine manufacturer, produces FLUCELVAX® at its Holly Springs facility in North Carolina. The facility was purpose-built in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to combat pandemic threats and harness cell-based technology as a modern, efficient, and highly-scalable alternative to traditional egg-based manufacturing.[1] The technology also offers the potential to avoid possible mismatch scenarios in influenza seasons characterized by egg-adaptation.[2],[3],[4]

As a result of this partnership, the Seqirus cell-based technology, during the 2017/18 influenza season in the U.S., was found to be 36% more effective than standard egg-based quadrivalent vaccines in preventing influenza-like illness.[5] This study took place in a season when H3N2 was the predominant strain.[6] Ongoing process innovation is enabling Seqirus to manufacture the vaccine at increasingly large volumes each season and may further reduce pandemic vaccine production timelines.[7]

About Seqirus

Seqirus is part of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The CSL Group of companies employs more than 22,000 people with operations in more than 60 countries.

Seqirus was established on 31 July 2015 following CSL's acquisition of the Novartis influenza vaccines business and its subsequent integration with bioCSL. As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. Seqirus operates state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S., the UK and Australia, and manufactures influenza vaccines using both egg-based and cell-based technologies. It has leading R&D capabilities, a broad portfolio of differentiated products and a commercial presence in more than 20 countries. For more information about Seqirus, visit www.seqirus.com.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL — including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 60 countries and employs more than 22,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For more information about CSL Limited, visit www.csl.com.

