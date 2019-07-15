Seqirus is First-to-Market with U.S. 2019/20 Influenza Vaccines

SUMMIT, N.J., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Seqirus is first to begin shipping its portfolio of seasonal influenza vaccines for the upcoming 2019/20 U.S. influenza season

Seqirus plans to distribute more than 50 million doses of influenza vaccines to healthcare providers across the U.S. throughout the immunization season

The Seqirus portfolio includes FLUAD ® , the first-and-only adjuvanted seasonal influenza vaccine for people 65 years and older 2,3,4 , FLUCELVAX ® QUADRIVALENT, the most widely available cell-based influenza vaccine in the U.S. 5 , as well as AFLURIA ® QUADRIVALENT, which is now licensed down to six months of age 9

Seqirus, a global leader in influenza prevention, announced today it is first-to-market with shipping its portfolio of seasonal influenza vaccines to customers in the United States for the 2019/20 influenza season. Seqirus expects to distribute over 50 million doses to the U.S. market this year, with the majority of doses coming from its adjuvanted and cell-based technology platforms.

The company will provide FLUAD® (Influenza Vaccine, Adjuvanted), the first-and-only adjuvanted seasonal influenza vaccine developed for people aged 65 and older2,3,4; and FLUCELVAX® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine), the most widely available cell-based influenza vaccine in the country, available for those aged four and older.5

FLUCELVAX® QUADRIVALENT was manufactured for the 2019/20 influenza season using cell-based candidate vaccine virus (CVV) for all four influenza strains recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).6,7

Seqirus, the world's largest cell-based influenza vaccine manufacturer, produces influenza vaccines across its global manufacturing network of three manufacturing facilities, all of which are fully dedicated to producing influenza vaccines. The Seqirus manufacturing network includes a state-of-the-art facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina. This facility utilizes cell-based technology and was built in partnership with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support pandemic preparedness.8

"As the only global vaccine company solely dedicated to the prevention of influenza, Seqirus is proud to bring our broad portfolio of innovative vaccines to customers as part of our leading role on the front line of influenza prevention," said Brent MacGregor, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations at Seqirus. "We work closely with partners all year long to build on our track record of reliable supply, and we're proud to be the first influenza vaccine manufacturer to ship product to the U.S. market during this influenza season."

The Seqirus 2019/20 influenza vaccine portfolio also includes AFLURIA® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine), an egg-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine. The complete portfolio of influenza vaccines provides a range of options for people six months of age and older, four years of age and older, and 65 years of age and older, presented in pre-filled syringes as well as multi-dose vials.2,5,9

Seqirus also distributes Rapivab® (peramivir injection), the only one-dose intravenous antiviral treatment for acute uncomplicated influenza for people two years of age and older.10-12

"Vaccination can save millions of people," said Gregg Sylvester, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at Seqirus.1 "In recent years, we have introduced vaccine technology designed to deliver on our commitment to protect people and communities from seasonal influenza."

About Seasonal Influenza

Influenza is a common, highly contagious infectious disease that can cause severe illness and life-threatening complications in many people. To reduce the risk of more serious outcomes, such as hospitalization and death, resulting from influenza, the CDC encourages annual vaccination for all individuals aged 6 months and older. Because transmission to others may occur one day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick, the disease can be easily transmitted to others. Influenza can lead to clinical symptoms varying from mild to moderate respiratory illness to severe complications, hospitalization and in some cases death. The CDC estimates that 959,000 people in the United States were hospitalized due to influenza-related complications during the 2017-2018 influenza season. Since it takes about 2 weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against influenza virus infection, it is best that people get vaccinated to help protect them before influenza begins spreading in their community.

About Seqirus

Seqirus is part of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The CSL Group of companies employs more than 22,000 people with operations in more than 60 countries.

Seqirus was established on 31 July 2015 following CSL's acquisition of the Novartis influenza vaccines business and its subsequent integration with bioCSL. As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness.

Seqirus operates state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S., the UK and Australia, and manufactures influenza vaccines using both egg-based and cell-based technologies. It has leading R&D capabilities, a broad portfolio of differentiated products and a commercial presence in more than 20 countries.

For more information visit www.seqirus.com and www.csl.com.

FLUAD® (Influenza Vaccines, Adjuvanted) Important Safety Information

Indication

FLUAD is an inactivated influenza vaccine indicated for active immunization against influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and type B contained in the vaccine. FLUAD is approved for use in persons 65 years of age and older.

Contraindications

Severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine, including egg protein, or after a previous dose of any influenza vaccine.

Warnings and precautions

If Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) has occurred within six weeks of previous influenza vaccination, the decision to give FLUAD should be based on careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks.

The tip caps of the prefilled syringes contain natural rubber latex, which may cause allergic reactions in latex-sensitive individuals.

Adverse reactions

The most common (≥10%) local (injection site) adverse reactions observed in clinical studies were injection site pain (25%) and tenderness (21%).

The most common (≥10%) systemic adverse reactions observed in clinical studies were myalgia (15%), headache (13%), and fatigue (13%).

Please see the accompanying important safety information and the full prescribing information for FLUAD.

FLUCELVAX® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine) Important Safety Information

Indication

FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT is an inactivated vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of influenza disease caused by influenza A subtype viruses and type B viruses contained in the vaccine. FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT is approved for use in persons 4 years of age and older.

Contraindications

Do not administer FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT to anyone with a history of severe allergic reaction (e.g. anaphylaxis) to any component of the vaccine.

Warnings & Precautions

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS): If GBS has occurred within 6 weeks of receipt of a prior influenza vaccine, the decision to give FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT should be based on careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks.

Preventing and Managing Allergic Reactions: Appropriate medical treatment and supervision must be available to manage possible anaphylactic reactions following administration of the vaccine.

Syncope: Syncope (fainting) can occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines, including FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT. Syncope can be accompanied by transient neurological signs such as visual disturbance, paresthesia, and tonic-clonic limb movements. Procedures should be in place to avoid falling injury and to restore cerebral perfusion following syncope by maintaining a supine or Trendelenburg position.

Altered Immunocompetence: After vaccination with FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, immunocompromised individuals, including those receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a reduced immune response.

Limitations of Vaccine Effectiveness: Vaccination with FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT may not protect all vaccine recipients against influenza disease.

Most Common Adverse Reactions

The most common (≥10%) local and systemic reactions in adults 18-64 years of age were injection site pain (45.4%), headache (18.7%), fatigue (17.8%), myalgia (15.4%), injection site erythema (13.4%), and induration (11.6%).

The most common (≥10%) local and systemic reactions in adults ≥65 years of age were injection site pain (21.6%) and injection site erythema (11.9%).

The most common (≥10%) local and systemic reactions in children 4 to <6 years of age were tenderness at the injection site (46%), injection site erythema (18%), sleepiness (19%), irritability (16%), injection site induration (13%), and change in eating habits (10%).

The most common (≥10%) local and systemic reactions in children 6 through 8 years of age were pain at the injection site (54%), injection site erythema (22%), injection site induration (16%), headache (14%), fatigue (13%), and myalgia (12%).

The most common (≥10%) local and systemic reactions in children and adolescents 9 through 17 years of age were pain at the injection site (58%), headache (22%), injection site erythema (19%), fatigue (18%), myalgia (16%), and injection site induration (15%).

Please see accompanying important safety information and the full prescribing information for FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT.

AFLURIA® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine) Important Safety Information

Indication

AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT is an inactivated influenza vaccine indicated for active immunization against influenza disease caused by influenza A subtype viruses and type B viruses contained in the vaccine. AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT is approved for use in persons 6 months of age and older.

Contraindications

Severe allergic reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the vaccine including egg protein, or to a previous dose of any influenza vaccine.

Warnings and precautions

If Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has occurred within 6 weeks of previous influenza vaccination, the decision to give AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT should be based on careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks.

Appropriate medical treatment and supervision must be available to manage possible anaphylactic reactions following administration of the vaccine.

Immunocompromised persons may have a diminished immune response to AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT.

Adverse reactions

In adults 18 through 64 years, the most commonly reported injection-site adverse reaction when administered by needle and syringe was pain (≥40%). The most common systemic adverse events were myalgia and headache (≥20%).

In adults 65 years of age and older, the most commonly reported injection-site adverse reaction when administered by needle and syringe was pain (≥20%). The most common systemic adverse event was myalgia (≥10%).

In children 5 through 8 years, the most commonly reported injection-site adverse reactions when administered by needle and syringe were pain (≥50%), redness and swelling (≥10%). The most common systemic adverse event was headache (≥10%).

In children 9 through 17 years, the most commonly reported injection-site adverse reactions when administered by needle and syringe were pain (≥50%), redness and swelling (≥10%). The most common systemic adverse events were headache, myalgia, and malaise and fatigue (≥10%).

The safety experience with AFLURIA (trivalent formulation) is relevant to AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT because both vaccines are manufactured using the same process and have overlapping compositions:

In adults 18 through 64 years of age, the most commonly reported injection-site adverse reactions with AFLURIA (trivalent formulation) when administered by the PharmaJet Stratis Needle-Free Injection System were tenderness (≥80%), swelling, pain, redness (≥60%), itching (≥20%) and bruising (≥10%). The most common systemic adverse events were myalgia, malaise (≥30%), and headache (≥20%).

Please see the accompanying important safety information and the full prescribing information for AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT.

RAPIVAB® (Peramivir Injection) Important Safety Information

Indication

RAPIVAB is indicated for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 2 years and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 2 days.

Limitations of Use

Efficacy of RAPIVAB is based on clinical trials of naturally occurring influenza in which the predominant influenza infections were influenza A virus; a limited number of subjects infected with influenza B virus were enrolled.

Influenza viruses change over time. Emergence of resistance substitutions could decrease drug effectiveness. Other factors (for example, changes in viral virulence) might also diminish clinical benefit of antiviral drugs. Prescribers should consider available information on influenza drug susceptibility patterns and treatment effects when deciding whether to use RAPIVAB.

The efficacy of RAPIVAB could not be established in patients with serious influenza requiring hospitalization.

Contraindications

RAPIVAB is contraindicated in patients with known serious hypersensitivity or anaphylaxis to peramivir or any component of the product. Severe allergic reactions have included anaphylaxis, erythema multiforme and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

Warnings and Precautions

Rare cases of serious skin reactions, including erythema multiforme, have been reported with RAPIVAB in clinical studies and in postmarketing experience. Cases of anaphylaxis and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome have been reported in postmarketing experience with RAPIVAB. Discontinue RAPIVAB and institute appropriate treatment if anaphylaxis or a serious skin reaction occurs or is suspected. The use of RAPIVAB is contraindicated in patients with known serious hypersensitivity or anaphylaxis to RAPIVAB.

Influenza can be associated with a variety of neurologic and behavioral symptoms that can include events such as hallucinations, delirium, and abnormal behavior, in some cases resulting in fatal outcomes. There have been postmarketing reports of delirium and abnormal behavior leading to injury in patients with influenza who were receiving neuraminidase inhibitors, including RAPIVAB. Because these events were reported voluntarily during clinical practice, estimates of frequency cannot be made, but they appear to be uncommon. These events were reported primarily among pediatric patients. The contribution of RAPIVAB to these events has not been established. Patients with influenza should be closely monitored for signs of abnormal behavior.

Serious bacterial infections may begin with influenza-like symptoms or may coexist with or occur as complications during the course of influenza. RAPIVAB has not been shown to prevent such complications.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reaction in adults (18 years of age and older) was diarrhea (8% RAPIVAB vs 7% placebo). Lab abnormalities (incidence ≥2%) occurring more commonly with RAPIVAB than placebo were elevated ALT 2.5 times the upper limit of normal (3% vs 2%), elevated serum glucose >160 mg/dL (5% vs 3%), elevated CPK at least 6 times the upper limit of normal (4% vs 2%), and neutrophils <1.0 x 109/L (8% vs 6%). In a subset of subjects with serious influenza requiring hospitalization treated with RAPIVAB 600 mg as monotherapy (N=101), the following adverse reactions were also reported more frequently with RAPIVAB as compared to placebo: constipation (4% versus 2%), insomnia (3% versus 0%), AST increased (3% versus 2%), and hypertension (2% versus 0%).

The safety profile of RAPIVAB in subjects 2 to 17 years of age was generally similar to that observed in adults. Specific adverse reactions reported in pediatric subjects treated with RAPIVAB (occurring in ≥2% of subjects) and not reported in adults included vomiting (3% versus 9% for oseltamivir), fever and tympanic membrane erythema (2% versus 0%, respectively, for each of these events). The only clinically significant laboratory abnormality (DAIDS Grade 2) occurring in ≥2% of pediatric subjects treated with RAPIVAB was proteinuria by dipstick analysis (3% versus 0% for oseltamivir).

Concurrent Use With Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine

Antiviral drugs may inhibit viral replication of a live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) and thus may reduce vaccine efficacy). The concurrent use of RAPIVAB with LAIV intranasal has not been evaluated. Because of the potential for interference between these two products, avoid use of RAPIVAB within 2 weeks after or 48 hours before administration of LAIV unless medically indicated.

Please see the accompanying important safety information and the full prescribing information for RAPIVAB.

