Seqirus Presents New Data at ESWI 2020 Demonstrating Safety and Immunogenicity of Adjuvanted, Cell-Based Pandemic Influenza A (H5N1) Vaccine

SUMMIT, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqirus, a global leader in influenza prevention and influenza pandemic response, today announced the presentation of new data at the European Scientific Working Group on Influenza (ESWI) virtual conference, demonstrating the immunogenicity and safety of an adjuvanted, cell-based pandemic influenza A (H5N1) vaccine.1,2

Immunogenicity of two doses of the vaccine was presented, demonstrating that they elicited a strong immune response in pediatric (6 months to 17 years old), adult (≥ 18 years to 64 years old) and older adults (≥ 65 years old).1 A separate safety analysis was also presented in pediatric (6 months to 17 years old), adult (≥ 18 years to 64 years old) and older adults (≥ 65 years old), demonstrating that the vaccine was well tolerated in these age groups.2

An influenza pandemic is a global epidemic caused by the emergence of a new influenza virus to which there is little or no pre-existing immunity in the human population.3 Influenza viruses are constantly circulating and abrupt and major mutations in Type A viruses (such as when a human flu virus crosses with an avian flu virus to create a new subtype not seen in humans) can cause a pandemic.4 Similar to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an influenza pandemic can spread quickly from person to person, as the majority of the population will not have pre-existing immunity.5 The influenza A (H5N1) virus continues to circulate and has high pandemic potential due to its ability to transmit from birds to humans.6 According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the mortality rate is about 60% when humans do become infected with influenza A (H5N1).7

"As seen with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, infectious diseases can be deadly and cause a significant burden on our healthcare infrastructure. For viruses with strong pandemic potential like influenza, it's critical that we do everything we can to prepare for a possible outbreak," said Gregg Sylvester, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Seqirus. "The data being presented at ESWI underscore our commitment to developing advanced technologies that are safe and effective for rapid use in the event of an influenza pandemic."

The vaccine included in this study is the first-ever adjuvanted, cell-based pandemic influenza vaccine in the U.S.8 The novel vaccine combines two leading-edge technologies—MF59® adjuvant and cell-based antigen manufacturing. The adjuvanted, cell-based pandemic influenza A (H5N1) vaccine is designed to be rapidly deployed to help protect the U.S. population and can be stockpiled for first responders in the event of an influenza pandemic.9,10

"By combining our cutting-edge cell-based and adjuvant technologies, we are proud to help provide protection in the event of an influenza pandemic emergency," said Marc Lacey, Executive Director, Pandemic Response Solutions at Seqirus. "In the event of an influenza pandemic, it will be critical to have vaccines that have a positive safety profile, are effective and are able to be rapidly produced to protect against a pandemic influenza virus."

Influenza vaccines using the MF59® adjuvant may enhance and broaden the body's immune response by inducing antibodies against virus strains that have mutated.11,12 This adjuvant is also important in pandemic response, as it can reduce the amount of antigen required per dose, allowing production of a larger number of doses to respond to a public health need.13,14 The cell-based vaccine antigen, MF59® adjuvant and formulated prefilled syringes used in the pandemic influenza vaccine are all produced in the state-of-the-art Seqirus production facility in Holly Springs, N.C., built and supported through a multi-year public-private partnership between Seqirus and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.15 Seqirus is uniquely positioned to manufacture cell-based influenza vaccines on a pandemic scale as a result of its public-private partnership with BARDA.16

About the Studies

Immunogenicity of a Mammalian Cell Culture-Derived, MF59®-Adjuvanted, A/H5N1 Influenza Vaccine in Children, Adults, and Older Adults1

This study assessed immunogenicity data from four clinical trials of an adjuvanted, cell-based pandemic influenza A (H5N1) vaccine in children (6 months to 17 years), adults (18-64 years), and older adults (≥ 65 years).1 The four clinical trials comprised 7,484 participants who received two doses of an adjuvanted, cell-based pandemic influenza A (H5N1) vaccine administered on Days 1 and 22.1

Results indicate that across all age groups studied (6 months to ≥ 65 years old), two doses of an adjuvanted, cell-based pandemic influenza A (H5N1) vaccine induced antibody responses that met both the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) and former Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) criteria for licensure.1 Overall, an age-related immunological response was evident; the highest responses were observed in children 6 months to < 3 years of age, with almost 100% of this population achieving HA Inhibition titers ≥ 1:40 after two doses.1 Immune responses in the those ≥ 65 years of age were lower than in adults 18-64 years of age, consistent with the principle of age-related immune decline.1

Overview of Safety Data from Four Clinical Trials of a Mammalian Cell Culture-Derived, MF59®-Adjuvanted, A/H5N1 Influenza Vaccine in Children, Adults and Older Adults2

This study assessed safety data over a year from four clinical trials of an adjuvanted, cell-based pandemic influenza A (H5N1) vaccine in children (6 months to 17 years), adults (18-64 years) and older adults (≥ 65 years).2

The four clinical trials comprised 7,484 participants given two doses of an adjuvanted, cell-based pandemic influenza A (H5N1) vaccine administered on Days 1 and 22.2 Results indicate in subjects ≥ 18 years of age, pain was the most frequently reported solicited local adverse event (AE) and fatigue the most frequent solicited systemic AE.2 In subjects 6 months to 17 years of age, pain (68%) was the most frequent solicited local AE, and myalgia (30%) the most frequent solicited systemic AE; fever ≥ 38.0°C occurred in 4% subjects, with no incidence ≥ 40.0°C.2 Overall, two doses of an adjuvanted, cell-based pandemic influenza A (H5N1) vaccine were well tolerated with no safety concerns in all age groups studied.2

About Pandemic Influenza

Pandemic influenza, is a contagious airborne respiratory disease which is unpredictable in timing and severity.3 The risk of influenza-associated morbidity and mortality is greater with pandemic influenza than with seasonal influenza because there is likely to be little or no pre-existing immunity to the virus in the human population.4 Four influenza pandemics have occurred over the past century, with the 1918 pandemic being the most severe in recent history, estimated to have killed up to 50 million people worldwide.16 According to the WHO, influenza A (H5N1) strain can cause severe disease and has a high mortality rate. If the influenza A (H5N1) virus were to change and become easily transmissible from person to person while retaining its capacity to cause severe disease, the consequences for public health could be catastrophic, with an estimated 60% mortality rate.7

About Seqirus

Seqirus is part of CSL Limited (ASX: CSL). As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. With state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia, and leading R&D capabilities, Seqirus utilizes egg, cell and adjuvant technologies to offer a broad portfolio of differentiated influenza vaccines in more than 20 countries around the world.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL — including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 100 countries and employs more than 27,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For more information about CSL Limited, visit www.csl.com.

For more information visit www.seqirus.com and www.csl.com.

AUDENZ™ (Influenza A (H5N1) Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted)

Important Safety Information

INDICATION AND USAGE

AUDENZ is an inactivated vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by the influenza A virus H5N1 subtype contained in the vaccine.

AUDENZ is approved for use in persons 6 months of age and older at increased risk of exposure to the influenza A virus H5N1 subtype contained in the vaccine.

Use in persons 6 months through 17 years of age is approved under accelerated approval based on the immune response elicited by AUDENZ. Continued approval for use in this age group may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

History of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the vaccine, or after a previous dose of an influenza vaccine.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity reactions can occur. Appropriate medical treatment and supervision must be available to manage possible anaphylactic reactions following administration of the vaccine.

If Guillain-Barré syndrome has occurred within 6 weeks of receipt of a prior influenza vaccine, the decision to give AUDENZ should be based on careful consideration of potential benefits and risks.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In adults 18 through 64 years of age, the most common (≥ 10%) solicited local and systemic reactions reported in clinical trials were injection site pain (64%), fatigue (25%), headache (25%), malaise (22%), myalgia (14%), arthralgia (10%), and nausea (10%).

In adults 65 years of age and older, the most common (≥ 10%) solicited local and systemic reactions reported in clinical trials were injection site pain (36%), fatigue (20%), malaise (16%), headache (16%), and arthralgia (10%).

In infants and children, 6 months through 5 years of age, the most common (≥ 10%) solicited local and systemic reactions reported in clinical trials were tenderness (56%), irritability (30%), sleepiness (25%), change in eating habits (18%), and fever (16%).

In children 6 through 17 years of age, the most common (≥ 10%) solicited local and systemic reactions reported in clinical trials were injection site pain (68%), myalgia (30%), fatigue (27%), malaise (25%), headache (22%), loss of appetite (14%), nausea (13%), and arthralgia (13%).

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Seqirus at 1–855–358–8966 or VAERS at 1–800–822–7967 or www.vaers.hhs.gov.

Before administration, please see the full Prescribing Information for AUDENZ.

AUDENZ and MF59® are trademarks of Seqirus UK Limited or its affiliates.

