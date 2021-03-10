SeqOnce Biosciences Announces AzureSeq RT-qPCR Assay to Detect SARS-CoV-2 E484K Variant of Concern

New assay detects Brazilian and South African SARS-CoV-2 variant faster than sequencing, screens more samples Tweet this

"The release of the AzureSeq E484K assay is an important addition to our recently launched AzureSeq N501Y assay. While sequencing is the gold standard, using the AzureSeq RT-qPCR assays will screen far more samples for these Variants of Concern, and will do it in less than an hour - compared to two days," stated Joe Dunham, CSO of SeqOnce.

"We anticipate teams using the AzureSeq assays to screen for these Variants of Concern will have reduced barriers. The assays work on conventional qPCR instruments that are wide-spread, and do not require specialized knowledge in sequencing," continued Chris Angermayer, CEO of SeqOnce Biosciences. "Basically, if a lab can run a qPCR SARS-CoV-2 assay, they can also now screen for these variants."

The AzureSeq One-Step Universal SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR E484K Assay is currently for Research Use Only.

About SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.

SeqOnce Biosciences is a life science genomics company developing innovative products for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and genomic technologies that address critical needs in the research and clinical markets. Learn more at http://seqonce.com

Contact: James Gilmore

Company: SeqOnce

Cell Phone: (760) 277-5982

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SeqOnce

Related Links

http://seqonce.com

