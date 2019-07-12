Seqster Announces License of SRP™ to Boston University for Alzheimer's Disease Study at Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC) 2019

The expanded partnership empowers BU to significantly expedite Alzheimer's disease research by improving patients' access to their clinical data. This study is looking at the feasibility of using wearable technology to detect differences between cognitively normal, mild cognitively impaired, and Alzheimer's disease participants. The devices will be used in combination with smartphone applications to gather participants' lifestyle data, which contribute to the understanding of indicators of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease. Seqster's nationwide coverage of health systems, hospitals, and clinics as well as custom data visualizations boost the participant experience and monitoring, and thus enhance the recruitment and retention of Alzheimer's patients.

"We are using the Seqster platform for our digital brain health study through the Alzheimer's Disease Center," said Rhoda Au, Ph.D., Principal Investigator for the study and Professor of Anatomy & Neurobiology, Neurology and Epidemiology at Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health. "Seqster's SRP allows the aggregation of data collected from multiple medical records (EHR) plus devices used in the study (e.g., Apple, Fitbit, Withings, Garmin) as well as providing our research team longitudinal health data without requiring participants to fill out long health history questionnaires."

Bill Gates recently wrote about the unexpected way we might one day diagnose Alzheimer's Disease using digital technology, not medicine, to identify individuals years before they start to develop mental decline. With the support of Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos, they have committed over $30 million for the Diagnostics Accelerator to advance the discovery of digital biomarkers. The Seqster technology allows researchers like Dr. Au to bring all the data together in a common form to help understand the mechanism of disease. Digital biomarkers have the potential to add significant value to clinical trials, reach broader swaths of the population, empower patients and caregivers, and greatly improve treatment outcomes.

"Without the right clinical trials there can be no cure for Alzheimer's disease. Collecting longitudinal participant data is now the greatest obstacle to developing the next generation of Alzheimer's treatments," stated Ardy Arianpour, CEO and Co-Founder of Seqster. "Our proprietary SRP platform significantly decreases the time, friction and cost of importing Real- World Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) with a direct chain of custody to any clinical study. Seqster is proud to expand our partnership with BU and offer support in the fight against this debilitating disease."

Approximately 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and there are 16 million family caregivers.* Health care, long-term care, and hospice care for people with Alzheimer's and dementia cost about $290 billion in 2019.*

$1.1 Trillion: The Societal and Economic Cost of Dementia Worldwide $250 Billion: Annual Out-of-Pocket Costs for Alzheimer's in US 2003: The Last Time a Novel Alzheimer's Therapy Reached the Market **

*Alzheimer's Association Fact & Figures 2019

https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/facts-figures

**UsAgainstAlzheimer's

https://www.usagainstalzheimers.org/

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is a SaaS healthcare platform that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. For the first time, users create their own matched, longitudinal health data profile across all of their US-based healthcare data sources through person-centric interoperability. Seqster helps healthcare providers and payers onboard their members in an efficient and accurate way by seamlessly integrating into any payer, provider, or clinical research enterprise. The platform currently connects users to more than 3,000 healthcare providers and over 50,000 hospitals and clinics nationwide.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. For more information on Seqster and how we can bring health to your members, employees,or patients, please visit seqster.com or follow @Seqster.

ABOUT SEQSTER RESEARCH PORTAL (SRP)

SRP is the launchpad for any de novo cohort to instantly populate longitudinal matched episodic (EHR), baseline genetic (DNA) and continuous (wearable/fitness device) data from consenting study subjects for any clinical trial or research study. The portal streamlines the study recruitment and consent process, directly importing Real-World Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence with chain of custody. To inquire about licensing Seqster's SRP for your organization's current or future studies, email us at: bd@seqster.com.

SOURCE Seqster

Related Links

http://www.seqster.com

