Seqster Interoperability Platform Launches on Microsoft Azure™

"With the latest release of the Seqster platform, we provide end-to-end patient data delivery on Microsoft Azure so that our enterprise clients can transition from existing outdated retrieval methods to real-time, structured EHR data retrieval," stated Ardy Arianpour, Seqster's CEO and co-founder. "Seqster pioneered person-centric interoperability and now offers a turn-key multi-cloud solution driven by and for our pharma clients."

By incorporating Azure, along with Kubernetes and Istio, Seqster is able to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of its app containers without "DevOps" intervention while providing TLS encryption for data in transit between all resources in the platform along with enhanced logging for observability and policy adherence.

"Microsoft welcomes Seqster into the Azure family of products for patient-centric healthcare and interoperability," commented Trent Norris, Microsoft's Director of Life Sciences. "By leveraging Azure Key Vault, Storage Containers and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Seqster has created a secure, scalable platform for enterprise-class medical data retrieval, visualization, and integration for healthcare providers, payers, pharma and medical researchers."

Seqster provides researchers and clinicians a user-friendly experience while accelerating the onboarding of research participants into clinical trials. Patients can now track their health data throughout the study and beyond, offering an integrated approach to outcomes analysis. The platform is FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliant enabling secure delivery of EHR documents directly to regulated clinical trial management systems and allowing eConsent-based visualization of participants' data.

New Features of Seqster 7.1 on Microsoft Azure include:

Enhanced security using Azure Key Vault and Istio Service Mesh

High availability cluster with redundancy across availability zones

Customizable user interface for white label branding

Single and Multi-Tenant options

Massively scalable object storage with Azure Blob Storage for EHR documents, Medical Images, and DNA sequence files

Single-Sign-On integration with Oauth2 Authentication

FDA 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant for Clinical Trial data handling

Seqster runs on a HIPAA and HITRUST CSF certified platform, providing our enterprise clients with a tightly controlled environment with 24x7x365 operational monitoring and support.

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is a SaaS-based healthcare technology company that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. For the first time, users create their own matched, longitudinal health data profile across all of their US-based healthcare data sources through person-centric interoperability. The company serves healthcare enterprises such as pharmaceutical companies, payers, life insurance, and providers.

The platform is both FDA 21 CFR PART 11 & CMS-ONC 21st Century Cures Act Compliant. Seqster is hosted on HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST certified servers. It connects users to more than 3,000 hospitals and health systems and over 150,000 doctor offices and medical clinics nationwide. Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

If you are interested in partnering with Seqster please contact: [email protected]

Learn more about our technology at seqster.com and follow us @Seqster

