Seqster joins American Heart Association Center for Health Technology and Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster the leading consumer-centric health data management platform empowering employees, members, or patients to collect, own and share all of their health data, today joined the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology and Innovation (CHTI) Health Tech Collaborative. The collaboration will combine AHA's data-driven approaches with Seqster's unique integration of nationwide electronic health records (EHR), genetic (DNA), and fitness/wearable data to prevent heart disease and stroke for users.

Seqster's HIPAA and HITRUST-compliant platform is currently the only technology capable of enabling the majority of 350 million Americans to instantly connect to their EHR(s)along with major fitness/wearable devices, and consumer genetic labs. The platform includes sophisticated tools that seamlessly standardize and harmonize data directly from the data sources, providing a longitudinal health record for each user.

Cardiovascular disease, listed as the underlying cause of death, accounts for about 1 of every 3 deaths in the US. About 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day, an average of 1 death every 38 seconds. Furthermore, about 92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Seqster's consumer-centric health data interoperability approach is the driving feature behind its innovations in cardiac condition management in 2018.

"We found that the best way to make health data actionable is to put it in the hands of the individual and integrate the high value baseline genetic, episodic EHR, and continuous fitness data sources in a way that creates new insights," said Ardy Arianpour, CEO and Co-Founder, Seqster. "Seqster's proprietary approach to aggregating, standardizing and harmonizing health data with direct chain of custody, coupled with the health education and interactive content from the American Heart Association portfolio, will make identifying and managing individuals at risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke a lot easier while also leading to well-informed discussions between patients and their caregivers."

"The American Heart Association is passionately driven to reduce mortality, improve outcomes, and prevent cardiovascular disease. We value innovators like Seqster who embrace those objectives and will collaborate with us to make health data accessible, meaningful and actionable, thus unlocking better health today and tomorrow," said Robert Harrington, MD, American Heart Association President-Elect, and spokesperson for the Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation.

Seqster, pronounced "seek-ster," is the first and only health data management platform that enables organizations to empower their employees, members, or patients to collect, own and share all of their health, DNA and fitness data in one HIPAA compliant secure digital platform. Seqster's platform currently connects users to more than 9300 healthcare providers covering 2000 hospitals, 8400 medical and specialty groups and 300 cancer center locations nationwide, with additional providers added daily.

Launched in February 2018, Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. For more information on Seqster and how we can bring health to your members, employees or patients, please visit www.seqster.com or follow @Seqster.

