Seqster Launches Advanced Enterprise Interoperability Innovations at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2020

The Seqster platform accelerates the adoption of CMS-ONC interoperability guidelines for enterprises, their membership and caregivers by putting them in a single person-centric ecosystem.

Seqster 5.0 Platform Highlights

Dynamic FHIR-based clinical data retrieval

Intuitive, fine-grained health journey to visualize medical history

Secure isolated storage of encrypted PHI data and notes from de-identified clinical data

Harmonized episodic clinical data delivered through a concise API

Expanded support for clinical-grade home health devices including Dexcom's Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) and Omron blood pressure monitors

Advancing interoperability- a CMS and ONC proposed objective

"Seqster 5.0 brings all our enterprise customers into compliance with CMS-ONC guidelines, a significant step in advancing interoperability, so that their members can have clinical information travel with them throughout their journey while moving from provider to provider and health plan to health plan," stated Ardy Arianpour, Seqster's CEO. "We are leading a movement to prove that health data is medicine by putting people at the center."

Seqster now has improved its connectivity to providers by adopting the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard through the FHIR API. Members can easily and securely connect to their providers through OAuth2.0, the industry-standard protocol for authorization. Seqster offers broad-based connectivity to over 3,600 hospitals and a diverse set of over 150,000 facilities that include medical groups, clinics, cancer and radiation treatment centers, outpatient surgery centers, pain treatment centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care locations.

Seqster has incorporated a "health journey" feature that brings life and understanding to your members' health records, harmonized across time and across multiple providers. The health journey displays detailed clinical summaries and physician's notes from medical offices, hospital visits, and physician encounters intuitively, letting the user, their caregivers or their medical care team get a chronological overview of the member's health.

"We have focused our technological advancements to address real-time foundational, structural and semantic interoperability at scale for medical, fitness, and DNA data," explained Dr. Xiang Li, Seqster's Chief Technology Officer, "so that enterprises can empower their members to collect, visualize and share their various health data in one continuously monitored, HIPAA-compliant secure platform that holds HiTrust, SOC2, and ISO27001 certifications."

How Can Enterprises Leverage the Seqster Platform?

Seqster offers a secure RESTful API to help healthcare enterprises easily integrate their membership at scale with a person-centric user experience designed to help members visualize their data more intuitively while providing the enterprise with event-driven data to improve member health. Seqster API allows for rapid integrations with enterprise and cloud-based workflows for payers, pharma, and providers. Customers can implement analytic tools to identify care gaps, health scores, recommendations, and guidelines using Seqster for data retrieval, harmonization, visualization, notifications, and opt-in patient data access. For more details, refer to Seqster's HIMSS TV interview .

Cost-Effective Licensing

Seqster offers attractive per member per month (PMPM) pricing with volume-based price breaks and moderate onboarding costs. Seqster welcomes opportunities to collaborate with enterprise customers to develop custom features that accelerate integration in their unique ecosystem and help solve their specific problems.

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is a SaaS healthcare platform that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. For the first time, users create their own matched, longitudinal health data profile across all of their US-based healthcare data sources through person-centric interoperability. Seqster helps healthcare providers and payers onboard their members in an efficient and accurate way by seamlessly integrating into any payer, provider, or clinical research enterprise. The platform currently connects users to more than 3,600 healthcare providers and over 150,000 hospitals and clinics nationwide. Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

For more information on Seqster and how we can bring health to your members, employees, or patients. Please visit Seqster.com or follow on Twitter @Seqster.

