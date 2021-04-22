Seqster Raises $12M Series A to Accelerate the Adoption of its Healthcare Data Interoperability Technology

Seqster provides patient engagement with proprietary technology to access secure, longitudinal, and comprehensive healthcare data in real time, both at the patient level and at scale. This includes electronic health records (EHRs), pharmacy data, lab data, genomic data (DNA), fitness wearables data, and social determinants of health (SDOH).

"Seqster was built on the foundation that real-time access to a patient's complete medical history can solve major pain points across the healthcare continuum, impacting lives at scale," said Ardy Arianpour, CEO and co-founder of Seqster. "We are excited to have investors who are experienced operators and who share our mission and vision to change the way an enterprise or a patient can capture, refine and manage a multitude of disparate data sources in real-time, and present that aggregate in a way that solves real healthcare challenges."

"Seqster is solving one of healthcare's biggest challenges – siloed data, and they have done so with a solution that is comprehensive, easy to deploy, and scalable," said Tim O'Donnell, Managing Partner of OmniHealth Holdings. "Seqster has provided significant value in the pharmaceutical world by making it easier to recruit and track clinical trial participants. The company is making significant inroads in the healthcare space, where access to complete longitudinal patient data will lower costs and improve patient outcomes. This new investment will enable the company to expand further into healthcare, where Seqster's software has numerous applications."

Seqster was founded in 2016 by Ardy Arianpour, Dr. Xiang Li, and Dana Hosseini to directly address healthcare's fundamental problem of data silos and fragmented health data. Automated data collection in real-time is even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the clinical trial setting. Leading bio-pharmaceutical companies have been using the Seqster platform for remote clinical trials around the world.

Seqster is a SaaS-based healthcare technology company that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. Its platform solves the challenge of siloed data in healthcare by providing a seamless, real-time solution that takes multi-dimensional, disparate healthcare data and provides a 360-degree view of a member or patient. The Seqster solution can be used to solve a multitude of data challenges across the healthcare continuum including clinical trial recruitment and tracking, patient on-boarding, data transparency regulations, population health initiatives and patient engagement.

The Seqster platform connects users to any source of health data nationwide including over 4000 hospitals and health systems and 150,000 doctor offices and medical clinics nationwide. Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

