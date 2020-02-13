Seqster Secures Investment from Takeda Pharmaceuticals

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster, the award-winning SaaS-based technology platform enabling person-centric health data management, today announced that the company has secured investment from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan. The funds invested in Seqster will be used to accelerate the adoption of Seqster's interoperability technology for enhancing clinical trials, patient engagement, and outcomes.

"We are thrilled to have Takeda Pharmaceuticals as a strategic investor sharing our vision and mission of putting patients at the center of all of their health data and making health data into medicine," stated Ardy Arianpour, Seqster's CEO and co-founder. "We have created a unique data-sharing environment that retrieves, parses and harmonizes multi-dimensional data sets thereby accelerating the entire drug development process with high fidelity data hosted within a HIPAA-compliant and HiTrust data schema. Seqster provides clinical trial participants a secure platform to consent and share their data with investigators and study personnel in real-time creating a longitudinal health record that facilitates patient clinical trial onboarding, monitoring and post-trial follow-ups."

The recently released Seqster Version 5.0 creates a seamless and personalized patient experience, delivering improved patient outcomes, generating actionable data, and enhancing value across the patient journey from clinical to commercial. It is supported by a platform designed for patients and their needs, featuring one core patient engagement platform that brings disparate data sets together in a common form.

"Our funding of Seqster is a cornerstone of our digital health strategy, and further enables us to serve our patient community by advancing the deployment of innovative technology solutions," stated Bruce Meadows, Head of Investments at Takeda Digital Ventures. "Seqster's technology is a very unique platform that addresses interoperability on not only a nationwide scale but also globally. Interoperability is one of the biggest barriers to applying precision medicine to clinical trials and patient engagement."

"We couldn't be more excited to be contributing to empowering patients to access their health data and share it on their own terms," explained Janine Kopp, Venture Associate at Takeda Digital Ventures.

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is a SaaS healthcare platform that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. For the first time, users create their own matched, longitudinal health data profile across all of their US-based healthcare data sources through person-centric interoperability. Seqster helps healthcare providers and payers onboard their members in an efficient and accurate way by seamlessly integrating into any payer, provider, or clinical research enterprise. The platform currently connects users to more than 3,000 healthcare providers and over 100,000 hospitals and clinics nationwide. Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

For more information on Seqster and how we can bring health to your members, employees or patients, please visit seqster.com or follow @Seqster.

ABOUT SEQSTER RESEARCH PORTAL (SRP)

SRP is the launchpad for any de novo cohort to instantly populate longitudinal matched episodic (EHR), baseline genetic (DNA) and continuous (wearable/fitness device) data from consenting study subjects for any clinical trial or research study. The portal streamlines the study recruitment and consent process, directly importing Real-World Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) with an unabridged chain of custody. SRP is a trusted digital engagement platform enabling participant-centered research.

To inquire about licensing Seqster's SRP for your organization's current or future studies, email us at: bd@seqster.com

