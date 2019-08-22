Seqster Unveils All-Star Strategic Advisory Board

"We are pleased to welcome such a distinguished group of healthcare pioneers to our strategic advisory board," stated Ardy Arianpour, Seqster's CEO. "Our ability to attract a multi-disciplinary team from Health Tech to Venture Capitalists reaffirms Seqster's technological breakthrough.

Pulling data together all in one place to generate actionable insights and improve overall health has been a major objective for payers, providers, and tech giants for many years. Thanks to our phenomenal team and advisory board, we have created a novel solution to the problem by placing the individual at the center of their healthcare."

Announced advisory board members include:

Don Jones , JD, MBA - Ex-Qualcomm Wireless Health Global Strategy and Business Development and founded its healthcare subsidiary. Sanofi and Takeda Boards .

- Senior Director, Innovation and Leadership, National Patient Care Services Kaiser Permanente Ali Torkamani , PhD - Director of Genome Informatics, Scripps Research Translational Institute. Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology

- Director of Genome Informatics, Scripps Research Translational Institute. Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology Kevin Davies , PhD - Author of "The $1,000 Genome"; Founding editor Nature Genetics, Executive editor CRISPR Journal

- Author of "The Genome"; Founding editor Nature Genetics, Executive editor CRISPR Journal Amir Kalali , MD - Chief Curator and Chairman at CNS Summit, Leading innovation at the intersection of technology and science. Ex-Quintiles (IQVIA)

- Chief Curator and Chairman at CNS Summit, Leading innovation at the intersection of technology and science. Ex-Quintiles (IQVIA) Matt Patterson , MD - President of Welbehealth, Ex-AirStrip, McKinsey & Company, and the United States Navy

- President of Welbehealth, Ex-AirStrip, McKinsey & Company, and the United States Navy Erica Ramos , MS, LCGC - Director and Head of Clinical & Business Development at Geisinger National Precision Health and President of the National Society of Genetic Counselors

- Director and Head of Clinical & Business Development at Geisinger National Precision Health and President of the National Society of Genetic Counselors Sean White PhD - Chief R&D Officer at Mozilla, Ex-Greylock Partners

- Chief R&D Officer at Mozilla, Ex-Greylock Partners Drew Fromkin - CEO of Traveda Therapeutics, Ex-CEO Clinical Data & VP of Merck-Medco

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is a SaaS healthcare platform that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. For the first time, users create their own matched, longitudinal health data profile across all of their US-based healthcare data sources through person-centric interoperability. Seqster helps healthcare providers and payers onboard their members in an efficient and accurate way by seamlessly integrating into any payer, provider, or clinical research enterprise. The platform currently connects users to more than 3,000 healthcare providers and over 100,000 hospitals and clinics nationwide.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. For more information on Seqster and how we can bring health to your members, employees,or patients, please visit seqster.com or follow @Seqster.

