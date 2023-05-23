Sequans Introduces Taurus 5G NR: The World's First Chipset Specifically Optimized for 5G Broadband IoT Devices

Purpose-built for 2 Gbps 5G broadband speed

Ideal for price-sensitive 5G applications

PARIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leader in 5G/4G cellular IoT chips and modules, today introduced Taurus 5G NR, the world's first chipset platform specifically optimized for 5G broadband IoT devices, providing cost-effective support for applications including fixed wireless access, portable hotspots, mobile computing, video surveillance, and high-end industrial IoT.

"With our new Taurus platform, we are addressing the exact needs of the 5G broadband IoT industry," said Bertrand Debray, EVP, Broadband IoT, Sequans. "Taurus provides all the capabilities expected for the support of enhanced broadband services, but it is tailored to fit the requirements of today's most in-demand broadband IoT applications, thus enabling a cost-effective solution for the mass market."

Taurus 5G NR is built on Sequans' two decades of experience in cellular modem technology, resulting in a high-performance and cost-effective cellular IoT solution. Taurus is highly integrated, supporting sub 6 GHz (FR1) radio in both standalone and non-standalone 5G NR with 4G LTE fallback. It features a dedicated dual-core application processor with high-speed interfaces, including native Ethernet, to support a wide range of IoT customer applications. The Taurus portfolio includes chipset and modules, with reference designs for fast time to market and design flexibility.

Taurus 5G NR Main Features

3GPP Release 17

FR1: 600-7125 MHz

SA, NSA, and CA for worldwide deployment

LTE fallback for smooth migration from LTE to 5G

SoC with dual-core APU for smart edge applications and integrated routers

High speed interfaces including native Ethernet

Taurus 5G NR Applications

Residential fixed wireless access

Enterprise and private networks

Portable hotspots

Mobile computing

Smart building

Smart city

High end industrial IoT

"Initial 5G IoT uses came as no surprise: automotive, and fixed wireless terminals and gateways--namely, high bandwidth applications that can reuse chips originally developed for smartphones," said Jamie Moss, Research Director, ABI Research. "But the rest of the IoT needs 5G silicon that has been acutely optimized: simpler, more efficient, more affordable, and not merely cut down or hobbled versions of higher performance chips. Economies of efficiency and effectiveness are intensely resource sensitive, and only fit-for-purpose designs can unlock the mass market potential for 5G in the IoT. Sequans' Taurus is a 5G chip developed solely for broadband IoT, and with these optimizations as guiding principles. According to ABI Research, annual shipments for broadband IoT modules, containing the chips used in IoT devices, will grow to 217 million units globally by 2027."

"Taurus 5G is a cutting-edge modem SoC perfectly dimensioned for broadband IoT," said Debray. "It makes popular 5G broadband IoT devices more affordable, enabling mass deployment."

Taurus 5G NR will begin sampling in Q4 2023.

See Sequans and learn more about Taurus 5G NR at CommunicAsia/Asia Tech X Singapore, June 6-9, booth 4M3-03 in the France Pavilion.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linked-In.

