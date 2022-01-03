Sequans Powers Industry-First Low Power CBRS Tracker Introduced at CES

PARIS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that its Cassiopeia CB410L CBRS module is providing the cellular connectivity for a new, ultra-efficient IoT tracker introduced by Monogoto, a cloud-based global cellular connectivity provider. The new CBRS tracker can operate for a full year on standard AA batteries, made possible by the ultra-low power consumption capabilities of Sequans technology. The new CBRSense™ asset tracker, on display this week at CES, was designed and built by SODAQ, a designer and manufacturer of low power sensing and tracking IoT devices.

"Sequans' CBRS module is an ideal connectivity solution for the new CBRSense IoT Tracker, because it delivers the lowest power consumption in the industry," said Itamar Kunik, Monogoto CEO. "We are happy to welcome the CBRSense into our network and pleased to have such a successful collaboration with both Sequans and SODAQ to bring to market the first ever battery-operated multi-purpose, IoT sensor/tracker for LTE private networks. Sequans' new low power capability enables CBRS network users to deploy massive IoT type applications on CBRS, thereby unblocking a flood of new low power application possibilities."

"We saw the need for low power solutions that would enable CBRS use cases to expand beyond campus, industrial, agricultural, and fleet management applications to include more power-aware applications," said Bertrand Debray, Sequans EVP. "In response, we adapted our Cassiopeia CB410L and CB610L modules to support new low power requirements, and Monogoto's new CBRSense tracker is the first tracker available that can support low power apps such as smart meters, asset trackers, and smart building sensors. We are very pleased to have collaborated with Monogoto and SODAQ to deliver this valuable solution for the CBRS ecosystem."

The CBRSense asset tracker will be on display during CES 2022, January 5-8, in Monogoto's booth, number 10337, and in Sequans' meeting room at the Venetian in the Tech West area of CES. Visitors will be able to view a live demo of the CBRSense trackers reporting their locations from the CES show floor. Email [email protected] for more information or to request a meeting.

Sequans Cassiopeia CB410L/CB610L Modules

Sequans' Cassiopeia CBRS modules are available in two versions: 1) Cassiopeia CB410L with LTE Category 4 throughput, and 2) Cassiopeia CB610L with LTE Category 6 throughput. Both modules are standalone all-in-one solutions delivering robust LTE network connectivity. The module design benefits from Sequans' long and extensive experience in 3.5 GHz solutions. The module supports CBRS networks in the USA on LTE band 48 and MNO networks worldwide on LTE bands 42/43. The Sequans Cassiopeia CBRS modules feature unique LCC (leadless chip carrier) packaging and a compact size, and they are OnGo certified.

About Monogoto

Monogoto provides global, internet of things (loT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity using powerful APIs that enable enterprises and developers to design, build, manage, control and scale their loT applications quickly and securely. Enterprises use the Monogoto platform to connect and control cellular-based sensors and devices, such as point of sales, ATMs, wearables, smart lights, fleets of cars and packages, and leverage its APIs to provide enhanced flexibility and capabilities like cybersecurity, procurement, and IT management. Visit Monogoto online at www.monogoto.io.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, [email protected]

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, [email protected]

SOURCE Sequans Communications