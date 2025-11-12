Sequel Ortho and Fox Valley Orthopedics Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen, Expand Orthopedic Care in the Midwest

GENEVA, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Valley Orthopedics ("FVO"), the region's trusted name in comprehensive orthopedic care for more than 50 years, is taking an exciting new step forward and announcing a strategic partnership with Sequel Ortho, a growing musculoskeletal-focused management platform dedicated to supporting physician-led practices. The collaboration positions Fox Valley Orthopedics to accelerate growth, expand patient access, and strengthen its ability to deliver world-class orthopedic care across the region.

This marks a powerful new chapter for Fox Valley Orthopedics – one that builds on its legacy of excellence while opening the door to new opportunities for patients, practitioners, and the entire community. Through this affiliation with Sequel Ortho, the practice will gain access to enhanced operational support, data and technology infrastructure, and strategic resources – while preserving its physician-led model and community-focused culture.

"We are delighted to partner with Sequel Ortho," said Vishal Mehta, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon, President and Managing Partner at Fox Valley Orthopedics. "For years, we've been deeply committed to the communities we serve, driven by a passion to deliver the best orthopedic care possible through cutting-edge technology and genuine compassion. This collaboration strengthens our ability to uphold that promise, expand our impact, and continue earning the confidence of patients who trust Fox Valley Orthopedics with their care."

Sequel Ortho partners with high-performing orthopedic practices to help them thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape.

Fox Valley Orthopedics is a key addition to Sequel Ortho, which also supports OrthoNebraska. Together, the platform now spans across three states – Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois – and includes 100+ practitioners, three surgical facilities and 20+ clinic locations.

"This partnership represents the next major chapter for Fox Valley Orthopedics," said John Brady, Chief Executive Officer at FVO. "By partnering with Sequel Ortho, we gain the resources, technology, and operational support necessary to accelerate our growth and significantly expand patient access across the region. We are excited to leverage this new infrastructure while ensuring our patients continue to receive the same clinical excellence and patient-first approach they've trusted for more than 50 years"

"Fox Valley Orthopedics is the exact partner Sequel Ortho was built to support," said Levi Scheppers, Chief Executive Officer of Sequel Ortho. "Their incredible reputation, focus on relationships, and commitment to continuous improvement make them a leader in the Midwest. We're proud to stand alongside them as we enter their next chapter of growth."

Patients will continue to see their trusted Fox Valley Orthopedics physicians and care teams at the same locations, with no changes to insurance participation or scheduling. As the strategic partnership becomes more integrated, they can expect expanded access to unmatched care, increased technology-enabled patient experiences, and new programs designed to meet the growing demand for musculoskeletal care in the region.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fox Valley Orthopedics in the transaction while Polsinelli served as legal counsel. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to Sequel Ortho.

About Fox Valley Orthopedics

Fox Valley Orthopedics ("FVO") is a physician-led orthopedic practice that has been serving communities in and around the Fox Valley region for more than 50 years. With a full spectrum of services - including sports medicine, orthopedic surgery, pain management, and advanced imaging – FVO is committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care close to home. Learn more at www.FVOrtho.com.

About Sequel Ortho

Formed in 2023, Sequel Ortho is a musculoskeletal-focused, value-based management organization built to empower physicians and practices in innovating and advancing orthopedic care. By providing operational support, technology infrastructure, and strategic growth capabilities, Sequel Ortho empowers practices to focus on what matters most: delivering outstanding patient care. Learn more at www.SequelOrtho.com.

SOURCE Sequel Ortho