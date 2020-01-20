SeQuel Welcomes New Creative Director

"Expanding the agency's creative team with Tari's comprehensive industry and diverse channel expertise will strengthen our ability to transform our clients' marketing objectives into more impactful new customer acquisition tools," explained Jay Carroll, SeQuel's Co-Founder and CEO. "Tari is experienced with both agency and in-house creative environments, and we trust that her unique perspective will take our creative capabilities to the next level. As our Creative Director, she will provide our clients with valuable insights and best practices that will have a more rewarding impact on their campaigns and our agency as a whole."

Johnson has spent her 15-year career working with a variety of national brands ranging from retail and fitness to professional services. Prior to joining SeQuel, Johnson was an Art Director at EVINE Live Inc. (ShopHQ) where she directed the creative team in omnichannel campaign development. In 2018, her work was recognized with a Telly Award for Branded Promotional Content.

"I have always loved print and direct mail and I was attracted to SeQuel's unique culture," shared Johnson. "SeQuel's level of data and expertise in the market is unrivaled. Impactful, strategic direct mail alone is a proven and valuable channel, and when integrated with digital, it is incredibly powerful. I'm excited to partner with our clients to propel their brand and programs forward with a data-driven creative strategy."

In addition to a successful career, Johnson's collaborative spirit, enthusiasm for the industry and innovative ideas made her a terrific fit for SeQuel.

"A fresh perspective is always valuable and exciting in a growing business, but we were also looking for a leader who truly exemplified SeQuel's core values," said Dale Kraus, SeQuel's Vice President of Operations. "Tari has a professional track record of building mutually beneficial relationships that focus on ensuring top-quality results. I'm more than confident that her professional experiences, bright personality and creative mindset will help our clients exceed their goals."

Meeting the SeQuel team reinforced Johnson's enthusiasm to join the agency. "The positivity, generosity and commitment to giving back is beyond anything I have seen in a workplace," said Johnson. "As a person who values volunteerism and kindness, I am thrilled to be a part of the culture at SeQuel."

Johnson's personal accomplishments are also admirable. On the weekends you will find her writing her memoir or composing ink and watercolor art for her personal brand, Ravina Moto.

