Sequel.io releases the first AI solution to turn live events into SEO optimized content in seconds

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced B2B marketing landscape, staying ahead of the competition requires innovation and efficiency. With artificial intelligence (AI) revolutionizing industries across the board, marketers are embracing its power to transform their demand generation campaigns and become more efficient than ever. And now, with the introduction of Sequel AI , B2B marketing teams have a powerful new weapon in their arsenal.

"Sequel AI is a game-changer!" It saves companies hundreds of hours in repurposing content. Tweet this Sequel.io AI allows marketers to easily repurpose videos and webinars into SEO-optimized blog posts and social content with unique keywords and brand voice in seconds. Sequel AI turns video into SEO-optimized blog posts and social content with unique brand voice and specific keywords in seconds.

Sequel AI, the groundbreaking new solution from Sequel.io, is leading the charge as the first AI platform that turns live video into evergreen content like SEO-optimized blog posts and social posts, propelling marketing teams towards unmatched productivity and thought leadership.

86% of marketers are running on average 150 webinars a year as a fundamental demand-generation strategy. Yet, many organizations are letting hours of content go to waste due to limited resources. Other companies have entire teams dedicated to manually turning webinars into written assets – amounting to over 900 hours spent in repurposing content. Sequel AI is reshaping the way B2B marketing teams operate by allowing them to transform live events into SEO-optimized content within just 60 seconds.

"Sequel AI is a game-changer! Previously I was trawling through hours of video calls, that is about 72 pages of transcription. With Sequel AI, I have a piece of content summarizing the session ready in minutes." said Steve Hayton, content strategist at Morrow, a customer of Sequel.

By leveraging its advanced AI technology, Sequel AI automatically generates transcripts, blog articles, social posts, and summaries, incorporating relevant keywords and phrases to skyrocket search engine rankings & drive more traffic to companies' websites. Concerns around AI-generated content ownership have been addressed head-on by the Sequel team, as the technology exclusively generates unique content based on data, webinar panel discussions, event presentations, and fireside chats. Marketers can confidently claim ownership of their content, free from the risk of duplicative or remotely similar AI-generated materials.

One aspect of Sequel AI that is getting a lot of buzz from B2B marketers, is the tremendous boost it provides to marketing team productivity. By eliminating the arduous process of downloading mp4 files, resorting to third-party tools for transcripts, and dedicating days to crafting blog articles post-webinar, Sequel AI frees marketers to focus on what truly matters – driving tangible results.

Oana Manolache , CEO and Co-Founder of Sequel.io , says "We focused on using AI to complement and elevate our video solution and truly make a difference for our customers. Repurposing content tends to fall to the way-side when teams get busy, yet it is the number one missed opportunity for marketers because it comes with so many beneficial results that drive growth and make companies more efficient. As a marketer turned CEO, I am so happy that we are solving this pain for our team and other marketing teams across the globe.

Sequel AI represents a paradigm shift for B2B marketing organizations. With the ability to transform webinars and events into evergreen content in under a minute. This unique technology empowers marketing teams to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and drive higher website conversions, cementing their brands as beacons of thought leadership, original content, and engagement.

Sequel AI is now openly available to marketing teams wanting to turn their past webinars into everlasting, original content. Companies can bid farewell to the hassle of manual content creation and embrace a new era of AI-powered marketing.

