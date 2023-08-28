SequenceShift Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency

SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SequenceShift proudly announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency. This designation recognizes SequenceShift for being an AWS Partner that provides technology products and services to accelerate the industry's modernization and innovation journey from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences.

The AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency identifies and validates AWS Partners with proven customer success and technical proficiency, helping customers accelerate innovation and build resilience for the long run.

SequenceShift has earned this AWS Competency through a rigorous process of verifying that SequenceShift's software solution adheres to architectural and operational best practices. The company successfully made it through all checks and ratings, establishing that SequenceShift's payment card industry (PCI) Compliance solutions for Amazon Connect Contact Centers, Payline and Secure Payments IVR, are suitable for companies within the travel and hospitality industry.

AWS's global travel and hospitality practice caters to companies of all sizes and segments within the industry, including airlines, airports, ground transportation, travel services, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues, casinos, cruise lines, and technology providers. In a challenging economic landscape, AWS aims to help its customers succeed by connecting them with trusted partners possessing AWS experience and a track record of empowering travel and hospitality companies to build resilience for the long run.

Chris Barrow, Solution Architect at Collinson, shared, "From early 2022 till today, we have had zero outages or zero problems with the platform. We love belonging to the community of Amazon Connect users and their partners, and we speak a lot about Payline from SequenceShift to those users." Such positive feedback from customers reaffirms the efficacy and reliability of SequenceShift's solutions.

AWS continues to enable scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions catering to startups and global enterprises alike. To facilitate seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program, which validates and promotes AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success.

As businesses strive to meet the evolving demands of the customer experience (CX) and contact center space, investing in modern technology becomes crucial. SequenceShift's expertise in analytics, compliance and reporting, omnichannel customer experience, customer relationship management, outbound communications, and workforce engagement positions them as specialists who can effectively support the pace and structure of the travel and hospitality industry.

With the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency designation, SequenceShift has demonstrated its ability to deploy and operationalize solutions at scale. Its collaboration with AWS allows SequenceShift to deliver contact center PCI compliance effectively, utilizing AWS's agility, breadth and depth of services, and pace of innovation to deliver exceptional results to customers.

"To ensure smooth and safe interactions of the highest possible quality, it was imperative for Collinson to integrate the highest standards of PCI compliance," said Chris Barrow.

SequenceShift's solutions have been instrumental in enhancing customer experiences and optimizing data security for renowned industry players like Collinson. The easy integration with both Amazon Connect and Salesforce has been particularly appreciated by customers.

By achieving this accolade and earning the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency, SequenceShift solidifies its position as a global leader in providing robust PCI compliance solutions for Amazon Connect contact centers. Its contemporary product offerings, swift setup, AWS alignment, and pay-as-you-go models make SequenceShift a trusted choice in the industry.

