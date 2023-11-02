SequenceShift Expands Payment Capabilities Adding ACH Support for Contact Centers, with additional Electronic Bank Payments on the Horizon

SequenceShift

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Empowering Amazon Connect Contact Centers to Navigate the Complex World of Payment Compliance by outsourcing the payment capture services to SequenceShift.

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SequenceShift, a global leader in Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance solutions for Contact Centers, is proud to announce enhanced payment capabilities in its esteemed Payline and Secure Payment IVR solutions. Building on its Amazon Connect Ready designation from AWS, which validates SequenceShift as an AWS Partner that provides solutions that integrate seamlessly with Amazon Connect software solutions, SequenceShift continues to innovate, now supporting not just credit and debit card capture but also Electronic Banking payments like Automatic Clearing House (ACH).

Built on AWS, this new offering comes in response to the evolving needs of the North American market for direct debit payment services, where ACH and Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) hold significant weight, respectively. SequenceShift's initial release focuses on ACH payments to meet the demands of its U.S. customer base, with plans to support additional Electronic Bank Payments like EFT.

"NACHA, the governing body of the ACH network, imposes stringent and evolving security standards," said Dmitri Muntean, SequenceShift Managing Director. "This addition to our portfolio allows contact centers to securely capture sensitive electronic bank payment data without exposing their agents and contact center to this sensitive information." 

The integration of Electronic Bank Payments is an important addition to SequenceShift's outsourced compliance payment solutions, allowing businesses to securely capture customer card and bank data. This greatly mitigates their ACH compliance exposure, enabling them to focus on core business operations.

"We've always been dedicated to simplifying and accelerating the compliance journey for businesses," said Muntean. "The support for ACH payments is already being rolled out to customers, further validating our commitment to meet market demands."

For additional information about SequenceShift solutions, visit: https://sequenceshift.com/

About SequenceShift

SequenceShift, a trusted provider of robust PCI compliance solutions, is recognized for its swift setup, AWS alignment, and pay-as-you-go models. Its expanding portfolio now supports a broad range of payment options, including credit, debit, and Electronic Bank Payments like ACH, making it a preferred choice for businesses worldwide.

