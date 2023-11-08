Sequencing Technology Leads Market Growth, Anticipated to Register Highest CAGR in Life Science Equipment Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Equipment Market by Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global life science equipment market is on a growth trajectory and is expected to reach a valuation of $92.21 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Several key factors are contributing to this growth, including advancements in genomics and proteomics, the rising awareness and adoption of personalized medicines, increased automation and digitalization within the life sciences industry, and a growing emphasis on food safety and quality. These factors are creating significant growth opportunities for market players.

While the market outlook is promising, it is not without challenges. The shortage of skilled professionals capable of operating advanced laboratory equipment and concerns about data security are significant hurdles for industry stakeholders.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Sequencing Technology Leads: In 2023, the sequencing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sequencing technology's ability to generate error-free, high-yield results, its integration in clinical and research settings, and increased partnerships among sequencing instrument manufacturers are all contributing factors. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Dominance: Among end users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the life science equipment market in 2023. This is attributed to the growing interest in personalized medicine, an uptick in research studies on biologics and biosimilars, and increased collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Regional Insights: In 2023, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the life science equipment market, followed by Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and the Middle East & Africa . Factors supporting North America's leadership position include a high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, extensive approvals of biosimilars and generics, advanced technology adoption, a well-established healthcare system, and increased funding for life science research.

Key Market Players:

Leading companies in the life science equipment market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Eppendorf SE, Sartorius AG, and Qiagen N.V.

Scope of the Report:

Life Science Equipment Market Assessment - by Technology

Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

UV/Vis Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Near-Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Polarimeters and Refractometers

Fluorescence & Luminescence Spectroscopy

Other Molecular Spectroscopy Technologies

Note: Other molecular spectroscopy technologies segment includes Raman spectroscopy, ellipsometry, and color measurement.

Mass Spectrometry

Quadrupole LC/MS

Time of Flight LC/MS (Q-TOF & LC-TOF)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS)

Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry (FT/MS)

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time of Flight Mass Spectroscopy (MALDI-TOF MS)

Portable and In-Field Mass Spectroscopy

Tandem Mass Spectroscopy (MS/MS)

Ion Trap Mass Spectroscopy (LC/MS)

Atomic Spectroscopy

Atomic Absorbance Spectroscopy (AAS)

X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) Spectroscopy

X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) Spectroscopy

Other Atomic Spectroscopy Technologies

Note: Other atomic spectroscopy technologies segment includes inductively coupled plasma (ICP) spectroscopy, glow discharge spectroscopy, and arc/spark optical emission spectroscopy.

Spectroscopy Software

Microscopy

Electron Microscopy

Optical Microscopy

Scanning Probe Microscopy

Other Microscopy

Microscopy Software

Chromatography

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Gas Chromatography (GC)

Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)

Flash Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)

Ion Chromatography

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC)

Chromatography Software

Lab Automation

Automated Workstations

Robotic Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Lab Automation Software

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Colorimetric Immunoassay

Other Immunoassay Analyzers

Immunoassay Software

PCR

RT-PCR

Conventional PCR

Digital PCR

PCR Software

Sequencing

Flow Cytometry

Cell-Based Flow Cytometers

Bead-Based Flow Cytometers

Flow Cytometry Software

Incubators

Microarray

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarray

Tissue Array

Other Microarrays

Microarray Software

Note: Other microarrays segment includes glycan microarray, carbohydrate microarray, and chemical compounds microarray.

Centrifuges

Centrifuges, by Type

Devices

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Microcentrifuges

Mini-centrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Other Centrifuges

Centrifuge Accessories

Centrifuges, by Model

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-standing Centrifuges

Centrifuges, by Application

Research Applications

Genomics

Microbiology

Cellomics

Proteomics

Clinical Applications

Diagnostics

Blood Processing and Screening

Other Applications

Electrophoresis

Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Gel Documentation Systems and Software

Other Equipment

Note: Other equipment segment includes autoclaves, stirrers & shakers, mixers, baths, hot plates, ovens & furnaces, and balances.

Life Science Equipment Market Assessment - by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Analytical Testing Laboratories

Agriculture and Food Industry

Forensic Laboratories

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include blood banks and industries, such as cosmetics, chemicals, oil & gas, electronics & semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, ceramics, plastics, rubber, and paints & coatings.

Life Science Equipment Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

