Sequent Appoints Neil MacDonald VP and GM for EMEA

Sequent secures data on the move by tokenizing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and renders that valuable data valueless to cybercriminals while simultaneously providing a frictionless, improved customer experience. The Sequent Platform orchestrates and manages the tokenization and digital issuance of any type of tokenized personal credential, such as cards/payment accounts, bank accounts or identification information to any type of connected device.

"Neil will lead our company's efforts to foster sales growth and customer satisfaction across a rapidly growing market," said John Kirst, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer at Sequent. "And with over 20 years of regional sales and marketing experience in mobile and security technologies, Neil is well-positioned to leverage key relationships and build new ones with payment industry partners, issuing banks, payment processing and network providers."



"It is a wonderful time to lead Sequent into the EMEA territories where mobile contactless payment solutions are becoming popular," said Neil MacDonald. "Sequent is laser-focused on implementing the highest levels of security for on-device applications supporting banking and payments, IoT, eHealth and more. Sequent's ability to innovate enables new tokenized exchanges to be tested and iterated quickly."



The EMEA region has seen broad adoption of contactless and mobile-contactless payments as users gain confidence in new technology that offers convenience of this mode of payment. Consumer adoption parallels the mandating and roll-out of NFC enabled POS terminals. With these changes, merchants recognize the benefit of closer customer relationships that develop when customers implement mobile contactless payments in the broader landscape of mobile engagement.



Prior to joining Sequent, MacDonald served in a sales and marketing leadership capacity with many innovative mobile and security-focused providers, with a particular focus on mobile usability, enhanced through the application of machine learning and neural networks. Leading the commercial team at SwiftKey, MacDonald ensured that over 300,000,000 mobile devices installed the ML-based technology, leading to a successful exit to Microsoft. And with six other successful exits in a ten-year period, MacDonald has proved pivotal in taking start-up companies to scale-up mode. More recently, his experience in the voice biometric industry led to the realization that Sequent is well positioned to capitalize on the need to secure mobile data on the move with its market-leading tokenization platform.

In addition to his new position at Sequent, MacDonald is currently an investor and advisor to DAPPR Aviation Limited, an innovative aviation-inspired furniture designer. He is also an advisor to Sentient Machines, a London-based company that uses natural language, deep learning and big data to harness language for smarter communication.



MacDonald received his degree from Kingston University in London and continues to support the academic community through numerous mentorship programs.

Sequent, Inc., a global leader in securing data on the move, provides tokenization services that protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) so it has no value to cyber criminals. Sequent Platform, comprised of Token Service Provider (TSP), Token Orchestration (TR-TSP) and Trust Authority, fully secures account, ID and access credentials meeting the requirements of PCI-DSS, GDPR, PSD2, HIPAA and other data related regulations. Sequent Platform fortifies the payments channel by enabling digital issuance of credit, debit, and private label cards on any digital device, and orchestrating the tokenization and digital issuance of any transaction. Sequent ensures a level of trust and security that meets the rigorous standards of EMVCo, Mastercard, Visa, and PCI DSS.

