SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequent Creative, a digital experience and website management agency specializing in healthcare, announced a new multi-year website management agreement with Pipeline Health, a community-focused hospital system headquartered in Los Angeles. The agreement reflects the ongoing growth of a successful collaboration that originally began in 2021.

Sequent Creative Announces Multi-Year Website Management Agreement with Pipeline Health Sequent Creative Announces Multi-Year Website Management Agreement with Pipeline Health

Under the engagement, Sequent will provide continuous management and support for Pipeline Health's primary corporate website as well as the websites for four affiliated hospitals located throughout the Los Angeles region.

Pipeline Health operates the following hospitals:

Community Hospital of Huntington Park

Memorial Hospital of Gardena

Coast Plaza Hospital

East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital

Together, these hospitals serve diverse communities that rely on accessible, dependable care. The collaboration between Pipeline and Sequent is designed to support that mission by improving the reliability and quality of digital patient information and organizational communications.

"Pipeline Health plays a meaningful role in the communities it serves," said Dean Huntley, CTO of Sequent Creative. "We are honored to continue our important work and look forward to supporting Pipeline Health's digital communications and patient experience efforts in the years ahead."

Jane Brust, Vice President for Marketing and Communications for Pipeline Health, emphasized the importance of digital communication in healthcare today. "Our websites are often the first point of contact for patients, families and community members," Brust said. "Working with Sequent allows us to keep that experience accurate, accessible and aligned with our mission of serving our communities with compassion and quality care. We value the continued collaboration and the expertise Sequent brings to our digital presence."

The ongoing collaboration highlights increased demand among healthcare organizations for dedicated website management services that extend beyond initial redesign projects. Hospitals and health systems are increasingly prioritizing accessibility, content accuracy, brand alignment, uptime reliability and ongoing operational support for their web properties.

The multi-year agreement is now active and continues the long-standing relationship between Sequent Creative and Pipeline Health.

For more information about Pipeline Health, visit pipelinehealth.us

To read the full article, visit sequentcreative.com/pipeline-health-and-sequent

Media Inquiries may be directed to Dean Huntley, 858.304.0823, [email protected]

SOURCE Sequent Creative, LLC