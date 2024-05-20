Sequent Group expands with new U.S. division, spearheaded by high profile wealth strategist

Industry veteran Karen Creel recruited as managing director, head of wealth structuring

LONDON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequent Group, the global fiduciary and trust services firm renowned for its bespoke wealth services, has appointed Karen Creel as managing director and head of wealth structuring for a newly established U.S. division based in Miami, Florida. Ms. Creel's breadth and depth of legal, tax and financial knowledge, combined with three decades of experience developing complex wealth strategies, make her a natural choice to lead Sequent's expansion in the North American ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) market.

"We are delighted to welcome Karen to the Sequent Group. Her addition underscores our commitment to delivering compelling wealth planning and structuring solutions to ultra-high-net-with clients in America," said Richard Martin, executive chairman of Sequent Group. "Karen is recognized as a leading practitioner and expert in her field, and she and her team will be instrumental as we expand our global presence for entrepreneurs and families managing the complexities of significant wealth."

Consistently recognized as a top advisor by leading insurance companies and financial firms, Ms. Creel offers expertise in wealth accumulation strategies, wealth preservation, and succession solutions — all a natural complement to the sophisticated wealth planning and trust solutions for which Sequent is known. Sequent Group enjoys global reach, with offices in London, the Channel Islands, Geneva, Zurich, Singapore and the British Virgin Islands. Sequent's newest office in Florida is the second of two U.S. locations, and Ms. Creel will work in conjunction with Sequent North America in Nevada, which serves as the group's chartered trust company. Her division will also act as the group's insurance division in the U.S. While Miami will serve as Ms. Creel's headquarters, she will divide her time between Miami and New York while serving clients across the United States.

"Sequent's independent global platform, coupled with its entrepreneurial culture and highly personalized service model, creates an exceptional value proposition for the American ultra-affluent," stated Ms. Creel. "I am delighted to lead the new U.S. division and introduce our capabilities of creating customized, innovative solutions that achieve each client's unique legacy, succession and wealth preservation goals."

Ms. Creel joins Sequent from the Rockefeller Global Family Office, where she served as a managing director and counseled clients on estate planning, asset protection, tax optimization and multi-generational wealth transfer. Previously, she held senior roles at elite private banks, including First Republic, where she served as a senior managing director in the Estate and Business Planning Group. She began her career as a practicing trust and estates attorney, founding her own firm and leading it for 10 years. She holds a Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law, where she also earned a Master of Law, LL.M, in taxation. She received a Bachelor of Arts at Boston College, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

About Sequent

The Sequent Group is a boutique fiduciary and trust services firm providing tailored solutions in wealth planning, structuring, trust and associated services to entrepreneurs and families around the globe. Established in 2019 through a management-led buyout of Rothschild Trust, from Rothschild & Co, the firm is rooted in values and integrity that span centuries. An independent firm with global reach, Sequent is headquartered in Zurich and maintains offices in select jurisdictions worldwide. More information can be found at www.sequent.limited.

