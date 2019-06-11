Sequent Names Fintech Innovator Joan Ziegler New CEO

"We are thrilled to announce Joan Ziegler as Sequent's new CEO and member of the board of directors," said Fred Thiel, Board Chairman at Sequent. "A respected Silicon Valley CEO and entrepreneur, Joan has unique and vast experience in fintech, consumer software, intellectual property, and software licensing, which all dovetail well with Sequent's goal to bring a new wave of innovation to data security through tokenization."

As CEO of PrivaSys and FiTeq, Ziegler created dynamic authentication, the security behind mobile contactless and NFC payments used in over 100 million consumer contactless cards and mobile devices in the US under the American Express, Discover, First Data, Mastercard and Visa brands.

"I am enthused to join the Sequent team during an exciting time of global expansion as Sequent leverages its success in tokenized mobile and IoT solutions in the credit and debit card business to the adjacent markets regulated by PSD2, GDPR, and HIPAA," said Ziegler.

In addition to leading the helm at Sequent, Ziegler is currently a member of the board at fintech licensing consultancy, Innov8 Firm, and co-founder and board member at PrivaSys, a patent licensing portfolio company. She was co-founder and a member of the board at FiTeq, where she designed, developed and licensed FiTeq secure wallet technology on mobile devices and interactive payment cards. Ziegler closed dozens of complex licensing agreements granting intellectual property and technology rights, including 50 US and overseas patents in payment technologies spanning dynamic authentication, tokenization, electronic card assembly and dynamic magnetic strips. Ziegler has led innovative licensing that drove massive consumer adoption of software and video games with consumer entertainment brands including Disney's Mickey Mouse, Mattel's Barbie, Warner Brothers' Looney Tunes, and the NBA. Ziegler also headed up the Home and Kids studio software business at Mindscape, which was sold to Pearson Plc for $500 million. Ziegler also served as CEO at ePlay, where she repositioned the multiplayer online game company to achieve profitability. Ziegler earned an MS degree from Florida State University.

About Sequent

Sequent, Inc., a global leader in securing data on the move, provides tokenization services that protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) so it has no value to cyber criminals. Sequent Platform, comprised of Token Service Provider (TSP), Token Orchestration (TR-TSP) and Trust Authority, fully secures account, ID and access credentials meeting the requirements of PCI-DSS, GDPR, PSD2, HIPAA and other data related regulations. Sequent Platform fortifies the payments channel by enabling digital issuance of credit, debit, and private label cards on any digital device, and orchestrating the tokenization and digital issuance of any transaction. Sequent ensures a level of trust and security that meets the rigorous standards of EMVCo, Mastercard, Visa, and PCI DSS.

For more information, please visit www.sequent.com

