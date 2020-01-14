Sequent Software appoints new CFO to take company through next phase of growth

As CFO at Sequent, Mr. Shah will be responsible for ensuring that the finance team are set-up to enable the company to continue to drive growth, capitalizing on the growing worldwide demand for solutions empowering frictionless, secure payments in connected digital commerce, through any device or channel.

"Raaj is a terrific addition to Sequent's executive leadership, bringing skills to our finance and accounting team from his experience growing companies where he has been instrumental in providing the financial vision, strategy and leadership to drive those organizations to the next level," Joan Ziegler, CEO, Sequent Software, said. "With Raaj leading the finance team, I'm confident we are well positioned to meet our growth goals and continue our international expansion."

Mr. Shah comes to Sequent with more than 20 years of finance, operations and investment experience across a variety of industries, geographies and financial products; having analyzed and modelled the finances of hundreds of companies and interacted with hundreds of management teams.

Mr. Shah began his career as a financial analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette and holds a BS in economics from the Wharton School and a BAS in systems engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Sequent

Sequent Software empowers secure digital payments with the design and distribution of software components that are compatible with legacy debit, credit and prepaid card systems as well as emerging payment technologies. Sequent's goal is to provide frictionless end-user experiences for payments through a complete suite of solutions and technologies during this time of digital transformation in connected commerce. Sequent delivers innovation in payment services which are always secure; including smart tokenization, card management solutions, mobile wallets for digital payment services, banks and e-commerce platforms. These solutions are either managed by cloud services or deployed on-premise in a client's own data centre. Sequent is certified by Visa, Mastercard and Interac as well as being PCI-DSS certified.

