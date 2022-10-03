Sequential Bio wins prestigious Allē Award: Recognised as "Most Significant" Testing Method in the Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After being listed as a finalist as best 'Claims testing methods & tools' alongside Evonik, and XCellR8 - Sequential Bio brings home top prize in C&T's Allē Awards, 2022.

The personal care and cosmetics industry in the US is valued at $190B. In the context of the skin microbiome, the industry is still a relatively nascent field. However, its projected growth is significant, estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth of 29.2% between 2022-2028. Owed to the impact of products on the skin microbiome, consumer awareness, and understanding that our microbiome is intimately linked to our health.

Sequential Bio is the B2B microbiome testing arm for Sequential Skin Ltd, which has developed the world's first end-to-end platform for companies to evaluate their products on the microbiome in vivo. They specialize in skin, scalp and intimate area microbiome.

"Of all the 'microbiome friendly' methodologies working to address both consumer and industry concerns about the impact of cosmetics on the microbiome, this is, in my opinion, the most quantitative and promising of the lot." – C&T's Allē Award judges, 2022.

The company has developed a proprietary non-invasive method for collecting skin samples to analyze the skin microbiome using next-generation sequencing (NGS), with species and strain identification, in longitudinal (and clinical) studies. Services include data interpretation and the results are reported in a comprehensive, yet understandable format, ready for formulators and research scientists to incorporate into their product development pipeline.

"The Allē Award gives us strong confidence in the testing platform and capabilities we've built in Sequential Bio. Being the first to develop an in vivo microbiome test for the industry, we're proud to see our hard work paying off" Petronille Houdart, DPharm, skincare director at Sequential Bio.

About Sequential Bio

Sequential Bio is part of the Sequential Skin group – with a US lab in New York City, alongside a lab in London and a lab in Singapore. Sequential Bio team has over 20 years of combined expertise in genetics, epigenetics, and microbiome research.

Sequential Bio has validated its AI-driven testing platform with over 30 companies, analyzing over 12,000 skin microbiome samples. They specialise in skin, scalp and vulva/vaginal microbiome samples.

They are supported by Enterprise SG, A*STAR, Genome Institute of Singapore, IndieBio New York, SOSV, Metaplanet Holdings, Scrum Ventures, Genedant VC, Ben Holmes (ex. General Partner at Index Ventures), Innovate UK, and are a resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS.

