Sequential Brands (SQBG) Deadline Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential Brands " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SQBG). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Sequential Brands between November 3, 2016 and December 11, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) in late 2016, the Company knew or should have known that its goodwill was likely impaired; (2) the Company avoided and delayed the material write down to goodwill in late 2016 through 2017; (3) the Company understated its operating expenses and net loss and also materially overstated its income from operations, goodwill, and assets from late 2016 through 2017; (4) the Company's internal controls were deficient; (5) the Company has failed to restate, correct, or disclose relevant improprieties, deceptive conduct, misstatements, omissions, and control violations; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Sequential Brands class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Sequential Brands class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Sequential Brands class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you are interested in learning more about the case, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

