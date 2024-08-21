Sequential Nested Trial Emulation Presented by Real-World Evidence Leader Target RWE at ISPE 2024

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in comprehensive real-world evidence (RWE) and advanced analytical solutions, Target RWE, will share new findings on a sequential nested trial (SNT) study at the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology (ISPE) annual meeting from August 24-28th in Berlin, Germany.

Titled "Comparing causal estimands from a sequential nested trial emulation with a treatment decision design to a conventional single point randomized trial: A simulation study," the research compared an SNT emulation that indexes patients at treatment decision points to a typical trial that randomizes patients once (known as a single-point trial or SPT).

"Indexing patients at treatment decision points in SNT emulations can be an efficient approach to studying the effectiveness and safety of new treatments against a background standard of care. Our study illuminates some challenges with the interpreting of such studies," said Target RWE Scientific Advisor, M. Alan Brookhart, PhD. "By accounting for differences in the patient visit process, it is possible to standardize results to improve their interpretability."

The study, led by Chase Latour and Catie Wiener, used advanced Monte-Carlo simulation techniques that mirrored complex real-world clinical situations to assess the performance of different analytic techniques.

"Our research at ISPE 2024 represents a significant step forward in understanding the sequential nested trial design," said Target RWE Chief Scientific Officer, Jennifer Christian, PharmD, PhD, FISPE. "We are excited to highlight Target RWE's proven experience in applying next-generation epidemiological methods and rigorous statistics to inform strategic, data-driven decisions important to the drug development lifecycle."

Other exciting activities at ISPE 2024 will include the induction of Dr. Christian as the incoming Vice President of Finance for ISPE during this year's annual meeting where she previously served as Vice President of Finance – Elect since the 2023 annual meeting.

