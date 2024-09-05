Sequentify and Dexter Collaborate to Introduce Genomic Sequencing Solutions to the Romanian Market

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequentify has partnered with Dexter, a Romanian distributor, to bring Sequentify's InfiniSeq™ library preparation solutions to Romania. This collaboration offers a cost-effective alternative for next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Dexter is actively deploying genomic solutions in various laboratories across Romania, expanding access to advanced genomic diagnostics.

Sequentify's InfiniSeq reduces sample preparation time to 3.5 hours, from DNA extraction to sequencing, using a single-tube reaction, making it a practical choice for laboratories looking to improve or establish new workflows. It is also compatible with most sequencing machines and integrates easily into existing lab setups.

In addition to the InfiniSeq Expanded BRCA Panel, Sequentify offers a wide range of other genomic solutions tailored to various clinical needs, which can be explored on their products page. Building on this foundation, Dexter plans to introduce other innovative products from Sequentify's portfolio, including tools for infectious disease diagnostics and comprehensive oncology panels, enhancing the scope and impact of genomic diagnostics in Romania.

The InfiniSeq Expanded BRCA Panel is a valuable tool for assessing hereditary cancer risks and tracking cancer progression, particularly for breast and ovarian cancers. It analyzes genes like BRCA1, BRCA2, and others associated with DNA repair mechanisms and cell cycle regulation, which are crucial in cancer development. This comprehensive analysis aids in identifying high-risk individuals, guiding personalized treatment decisions, and advancing research into cancer genetics. The panel is especially beneficial for patients with a family history of cancer, those requiring broader genetic testing beyond BRCA1/2, and for tailoring targeted therapies.

Sequentify is also working with other distributors across Europe and in various geographies to bring their products to markets worldwide. Given the cost-effectiveness and simplicity of the InfiniSeq protocol, Sequentify's products are well-suited for emerging NGS markets like Romania. Dexter and Sequentify plan to introduce additional InfiniSeq products to the Romanian market, supporting the development of genomic diagnostics in the region.

About Dexter:

Dexter is a leading distributor of medical and laboratory products in Romania, specializing in advanced healthcare solutions for clinical diagnostics and life sciences. With a strong focus on oncology, genomics, and molecular diagnostics, Dexter provides cutting-edge technologies and personalized support to healthcare providers across the region. Dexter's experienced team collaborates closely with global manufacturers and local healthcare professionals to ensure the availability of the latest advancements in medical technology.

About Sequentify:

Founded in 2021 as a Weizmann Institute spinoff, Sequentify enables decentralized, population-wide genomic sequencing by providing laboratories with the easiest and quickest solutions available. Their technology facilitates the scaling-up of genomic testing by directly addressing the current pain points in the industry, through sample-prep and software solutions. The company offers panels for oncology and screening applications, and infectious diseases, with a focus on the clinical market. Sequentify is based in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.sequentify.com/.

