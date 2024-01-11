Sequentify Awarded Grant by Israel Innovation Authority for Infectious Disease Sequencing Panel

News provided by

Sequentify

11 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Sequentify Secures Funding to Advance Culture-Free, Rapid Pathogen Sequencing Technology

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequentify, a company specializing in DNA sequencing technology, has been granted funding by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA). This grant, contributing to a project totaling $1.3 million, supports the development of Sequentify's targeted sequencing panel for infectious disease research. The panel aims to provide a culture-free, next-day solution for sequencing pathogens, focusing on pathogen diagnosis and antibiotic resistance surveillance.

Tamir Biezuner, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Sequentify, commented on the grant: "We are grateful for the recognition and support from the IIA. Infectious disease is a complex field, and Next-Generation Sequencing is still emerging in this area. This grant will be instrumental in advancing our research and development, helping us to provide timely and efficient solutions in pathogen detection."

Sequentify's development of this sequencing panel reflects its ongoing commitment to contributing valuable tools for infectious disease research and management. This initiative is a part of Sequentify's efforts to enhance the utility of its ultra-fast InfiniSeq technology in the realm of infectious diseases, aligning with the company's broader commercial goals.

About Sequentify:

Founded in 2021 as a Weizmann Institute of Science spinoff, Sequentify provides a technology that is based on tools from the synthetic biology and AI software worlds for targeted DNA sequencing applications such as cancer diagnostics, carrier screening, COVID-19 surveillance and other applications. Sequentify is based in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.sequentify.com/.

